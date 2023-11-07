European markets open lower as positive momentum halts – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative start as the positive momentum in the region stalled.

Regional markets closed lower on Monday as the bullish sentiment seen last week ended. It’s a busy day for earnings in Europe on Tuesday with UBS, Deutsche Post, Metro Bank and Associated British Foods reporting.

Global markets will also keep an eye on US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak in the coming days.

Last week, the US central bank left rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting as bond yields fell. Investors are expecting the Fed’s rate-hike campaign to be coming to an end.

Recent months have been volatile for stocks due to rapidly rising Treasury yields, recession expectations and higher interest rates.

But stocks surged last week, with the major averages posting their best week so far this year. Overall, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are still up about 15% and 29% so far this year.

For those interested in getting back into the market’s growth corner, CNBC Pro examined the stocks in the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF that have gained further momentum.

– Weizen Tan

Bank of Japan’s latest According to Goldman Sachs, the decision to increase flexibility on yield curve control is good news for its banking sector – and some stocks will benefit.

Japanese banks “remain in focus as beneficiaries” of the BOJ’s interest rate normalization, analyst Makoto Kuroda wrote in notes to CNBC.

– Amala Balakrishner

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory on Tuesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 7,416, Germany’s DAX 16 points lower at 15,120, France’s CAC 25 points lower at 6,987 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 88 points lower at 28,374.

Earnings come from ENGIE, Deutsche Post, Associated British Foods, Metro Bank, Direct Line, Poste Italiane, Saudi Aramco and UBS. The data release includes euro zone producer prices and German industrial production for September.

– Holi Elite

