European markets open higher; UK inflation data ahead – NBC Connecticut

Building on the positive momentum seen in the previous session, European markets are set to open higher on Wednesday.

UK inflation data for November is due today and investors will be looking for signs that the rate of price rises is slowing and how this might affect central bank policy. Last week, the Bank of England kept its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25% and said monetary policy “is likely to need to remain restrictive for an extended period.”

Markets in Asia were higher on Wednesday, with Japan shares extending gains for another session after the country’s central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.

US stock futures hovered near the flatline in overnight trading after the major averages built on their strong rally into late 2023.

CNBC Pro: Do ​​you want to play on higher oil prices? Strategist names a favorite stock – and the analyst sees it gaining 33%

It hasn’t been a good year for energy stocks — the only sector spared from November’s stock market rally.

And its outlook for 2024 looks equally bleak: The International Energy Agency expects the recession to continue into next year.

But one portfolio expert is bullish on the sector’s long-term prospects.

“We have been more creative on energy than last year,” Rahul Ghosh, equity portfolio specialist at investment firm T. Rowe Price, told CNBC Pro. They named an under-the-radar stock to play up the theme.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are going to open with gains on Wednesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 20 points at 7,661, Germany’s DAX up 23 points at 16,671, France’s CAC up 22 points at 7,599 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 63 points up at 30,605.

UK inflation data for November is due.

