European markets move higher as investors await US inflation data, Fed meeting – NBC Chicago

European markets edged higher on Tuesday as global investors await this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, which starts today, as well as the latest US inflation readings.

Economists expect the headline consumer price index PI to remain flat in November compared to the previous month and estimate it will rise 3.1% on a 12-month basis.

The data comes as the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting, where it will consider its latest interest rate policy and release economic projections.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday, with Japanese shares rising for the second consecutive session. US stock futures were little changed overnight as Wall Street looks to see if the market rally can power through another round of inflation data.

The S&P 500 index reached a new high for 2023 last week, surpassing the 4,600 level and continuing its rally since early November. The important question for investors now is whether this momentum can be sustained in the future also.

In addition to using historical data, HSBC used artificial intelligence to analyze the language used in the most recent quarterly earnings call to predict stock market performance.

Energy stocks have been laggards for most of this year, and it’s the only sector that didn’t surge in November’s hot rally — but some analysts are still bullish.

In fact, Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates, said energy is his “highest conviction call” at the moment.

He and Citi named the stocks they like.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are set to open with gains on Tuesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 9 points at 7,560, Germany’s DAX up 32 points at 16,845, France’s CAC up 14 points at 7,567 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 88 points up at 30,493.

Germany’s ZEW indicator of economic expectations for December is due out.

