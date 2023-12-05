European markets head to mixed start as rally stalls – NBC10 Philadelphia

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets are headed for a mixed open on Tuesday as investors continue to assess the outlook for central bank interest rate cuts.

The prospect of a rate cut, and another hold from the US Federal Reserve at its next policy meeting in mid-December, sent the S&P 500 to a 2023 high last Friday after a five-week winning streak. Meanwhile, in November the Dow Jones Industrial Average enjoyed its best month since October 2022.

The rally continued despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to reduce market expectations for an upcoming rate cut, as he argued that it was “too early to conclude with confidence” that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.” .

Gold prices hit a record high for the second consecutive day on Monday, with spot prices reaching $2,100, with analysts citing geopolitical uncertainty, a weak US dollar and possible interest rate cuts as catalysts for the bullion next year.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets fell as investors assessed economic data from across the region. US stock futures fell on Monday night after the major averages broke from their latest hot streak.

-Ganesh Rao

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are headed for a mixed start on Monday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open down 8 points at 7,499, Germany’s DAX up 10 points at 16,418, France’s CAC down 3 points at 7,328 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open down 15 points at 29,937.

Euro zone producer price data for October is due.

– Holi Elite

