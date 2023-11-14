European markets head to mixed open ahead of euro zone GDP data – NBC Chicago

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets are off to a mixed start on Tuesday, as investors await preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone.

Other data releases include single currency area unemployment figures for the third quarter and Germany’s ZEW survey of economic sentiment in November. Earning comes from Vodafone.

Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors awaited more economic data as well as highly anticipated talks between the US and China. US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in person for the first time in nearly a year in San Francisco this week.

US stock futures fell flat overnight as investors prepared for the release of the October consumer price index before the start of US trading. Investors will analyze the report for insights into the path of inflation that could inform expectations of how or if the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates going forward.

This year was full of turmoil for Asian markets.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell from its January high, falling about 12% since then.

Chinese stocks are particularly volatile. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down nearly 12% so far this year, while the Shenzhen component has fallen more than 9%.

Those looking to invest in Asia amid such uncertainty may want to consider Morgan Stanley’s pick of Asian stocks for November, which it calls “alpha” opportunities.

Rising commodity prices, increased regulation and growing recognition of sustainability benefits are going to be “key catalysts” of the circular economy, Goldman Sachs said, and named its “Conviction List” stocks to play up the theme.

The bank cited estimates from McKinsey, Accenture and the United Nations Environment Program that the economic benefits of the circular economy would range from $2.9 trillion to $4.5 trillion by 2030.

“While regulators, corporates and investors have placed great emphasis on achieving net zero emissions and biodiversity targets, we believe that the vital role of a circular economy in solving both has been overlooked “In particular, the lack of available resources threatens the speed, scale and affordability of the clean energy transition,” Goldman analysts wrote in a Nov. 2 note.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open in a mixed zone on Tuesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points down at 7,419, Germany’s DAX up 12 points at 15,348, France’s CAC up 6 points at 7,091 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 32 points up at 28,794.

Investors are awaiting preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone, as well as the single currency area’s unemployment data for the third quarter and Germany’s ZEW survey of economic sentiment in November. Earning comes from Vodafone.

