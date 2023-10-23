European markets head for mixed open as global sentiment wavers – NBC Connecticut

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets are headed for a mixed open on Monday as investors keep an eye on economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and look ahead to a busy week ahead of earnings and the European Central Bank’s latest monetary policy decision.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower ahead of one-week readings of inflation across the region and South Korea’s third-quarter gross domestic product data.

US stock futures edged higher on Sunday night as traders awaited the release of corporate earnings from tech industry giants including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft.

CNBC Pro: Saving for your child’s college education with a 10-year plan? Here’s how to invest, the pros say

Parents looking to save for their children’s college education in about a decade may be in for a shock.

Due to inflation, tuition fees in the U.S. could exceed $300,000 in 10 years, according to estimates by experts CNBC Pro spoke to — nearly double what it costs now.

According to those experts, here are the cost details and how to invest.

CNBC Pro: UBS says this Big Tech stock could be a hedge against a recession in 2024

A tech giant could act as a defensive stock if the US enters a mild recession next year, according to UBS analyst Carl Keirstead.

The investment bank’s economics team has forecast a mild recession in the United States next year, which could weigh on broader equity markets.

Keirstead believes Big Tech stocks have “full geographic coverage across all industry sectors,” making it less sensitive to a downturn in one sector.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open with a mixed trend on Monday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open down 4 points at 7,394, Germany’s DAX down 6 points at 14,802, France’s CAC up 7 points at 6,830 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 29 points up at 27,336.

