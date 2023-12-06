European markets are set to regain positive momentum and return to the open – NBC Chicago

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets are off to a positive start on Wednesday, recovering from the mixed trading seen at the start of the week.

Positive movement was seen elsewhere overnight. Asia-Pacific markets rose across the region after widespread selling on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US stock futures rose overnight after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

CNBC Pro: Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: The pros give their verdict on the viral weight loss stocks

It’s been quite a year for both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, seeing a boom in weight-loss drugs.

This year the shares of both the pharmaceutical companies have risen. Shares of Eli Lilly have risen nearly 60% year to date, while its Danish counterpart Novo Nordisk has seen a rise of nearly 50%.

Should investors buy either stock – or both?

CNBC Pro: JPMorgan ups its 2023 forecast for European stocks. Here is its 2024 call

JPMorgan strategists are making a bold call for European stock market performance next year after predicting it will hit 2023.

This forecast comes from the same team of strategists that accurately predicted the performance of the MSCI Eurozone this year. He expected the index to rise 9.1% in local currency terms to close at 256 points by the end of December 2023. The index is currently at 266 points.



CNBC Pro: These 5 stocks are on Goldman’s European conviction list – and they’re up 130%

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its “Strength List” of its top stock picks in Europe for December – one stock in particular stands out for its significant upside potential.

Wall Street bank analysts see the stock rising 130% over the next 12 months as the company makes massive infrastructure investments that will improve its sustainable free cash flow.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are also bullish on this stock.



European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are moving towards gains on Wednesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 20 points at 7,509, Germany’s DAX up 60 points at 16,509, France’s CAC up 28 points at 7,409 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 85 points up at 30,192.

Euro zone retail sales data for October is due, and TUI is set to release earnings.

