European governments want to break free from Britain’s financial infrastructure

The EU is concerned that continued reliance on London-based financial clearinghouses is endangering bank stability

EU governments signed off on controversial plans on Wednesday (6 December) aimed at cutting their reliance on UK clearing houses in the wake of Brexit.

The bloc wants to end its reliance on financial infrastructure that is outside its regulatory reach – including institutions in the nearby financial center of London.

Clearing houses are centralized locations where trades agreed on stock exchanges are finalized, this arrangement is more secure than allowing complex bilateral settlements between banks.

But EU policymakers believe two UK-based clearing houses, London Stock Exchange Group’s LCH and ICE Clear Europe, could pose a risk to the bloc’s own financial stability, and have called on EU banks to rely on domestic providers. Looking for ways to entice.

A draft law agreed by the Council of the EU warns the group’s member states of the risk of “excessive exposure” to major clearinghouses outside the group, and states that banks will have to deal with a separate EU option. An account should also be maintained so that it can be switched to it. crisis.

“The active account requirement is a new requirement,” the draft law says. “The novelty of the requirement and the need for gradual adoption by market participants should be appropriately taken into account.”

The regulation, known as EMIR, must now be ironed out with lawmakers on the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, which voted on its own version last week.

The European Commission’s plan to boost the bloc’s own clearing capacity has been supported by the European Central Bank, which in an April opinion strongly welcomed the measures “supporting the gradual creation of a flexible and liquid union-based clearing market.” Did.

But they have also proved controversial for an industry that does not want to break up its activity, raise costs, or give uncontrolled powers to the EU’s securities market supervisors.

“The space requirement for market participants would make the EU one of the only advanced capital markets with such a policy,” the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said in a September statement.

“Ultimately, this will harm European pension savers and investors,” it said in a joint statement with EU banking and fund lobby groups. And there have been warnings of competitive disadvantages for the bloc.

