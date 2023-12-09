The wait to see which film will be awarded the top prize in European cinema is almost over. You can follow all the drama from the glitzy, star-studded ceremony live here on Euronews Culture.

Advertisement

The European Film Academy will present arguably European cinema’s highest honor at the 36th European Film Awards (EFA) in Berlin tonight.

Three of the Best European nominated films premiered at Cannes and won major awards there (anatomy of fall, area of ​​interest, fallen leaves), while the other two nominees premiered in Venice this year – green border And i captain – and also came home with trophies: Special Jury Award and Best Actor respectively.

Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing genocide drama area of ​​interest Leading the nominations with five awards, including Best Film and Best Director. The film won both the Cannes Grand Prix and the FIPRESCI Award, and has been selected as the UK’s official entry for the 2024 Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

In the player below, you can follow the glittering, star-studded ceremony in the German capital from 19.30 CET and scroll ahead for the full list of nominees.

Based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis, area of ​​interest Glazer’s first feature in 10 years since 2013 under the skin, It follows Auschwitz camp commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), who both build a dream life for their family in their home located on the other side of the concentration camp wall.

We observe the family’s everyday domestic activities: friendly visits, servants keeping the house spotless, Hedwig tending her Edenic “paradise garden” and appreciating the living space she has created next to a dying garden. We do. It is an extremely disturbing and audacious depiction of what Hannah Arendt referred to as “the ordinariness of evil.”

The film also garnered nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor for Hüller and Friedel.

double the chance of success

Hüller, who received a second nomination for her role in Justin Truitt’s Palme d’Or-winning courtroom drama, will compete against herself in the best actress category. anatomy of fall, The French director’s film received four EFA nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay for Tritt and co-writer Arthur Harari.

Other nominees for Best European Film include Matteo Garrone’s refugee drama Io Capitano (Italy), Finnish romantic drama by Aki Kaurismäki fallen leaveswhich won the Cannes Jury Prize and the Agnieszka Holland Award green border,

green border It is an emotionally devastating indictment of the EU’s ongoing crisis and one of Hollande’s best films. The title refers to the forests that form the no-man’s land between Belarus and Poland. There, refugees from the Middle East and Africa desperately try to reach the EU and find themselves stuck in an absurd back-and-forth situation under the supervision of both the Belarusian and Polish governments.

Refugees are lured to the border with promises of safe entry into the EU. The reality is that they are political pawns in a rigged game orchestrated by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko; They are ruthlessly eviscerated between the two sides, with neither claiming any responsibility and continuing to condemn them to a frighteningly limited extent.

the film Poland’s previous far-right government criticizedPoland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro compared the film to “Nazi propaganda”.

Best Actress and Actor

Huller is competing in the Best Actress race this year fallen leaves star Alma Poysty; Leonie Benes, who plays a teacher in Elkar Catac teacher lounge, Eka Chavaleshvili in Alain Navariani’s Georgian play blackbird blackbird blackberry, and Mia McKenna-Bruce for Molly Manning Walker’s Spectacular how to have sex,

Best Actor contenders also include Mads Mikkelsen for Nikolaj Arcel the promised land, Josh O’Connor for Alice Rohrwacher La Chimera; Thomas Schubert for Christian Petzold a fire, And fallen leaves ‘Juicy Vatanen.

This year’s nomination video announcement features teen members of the European Film Academy’s newly launched European Film Club, a new initiative aimed at nurturing film culture in the 12 to 19-year-old demographic.

Here are the 2023 nominees:

european film

Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomy d’une chute) – directed by Justin Tritt (France)

Fallen Leaves (Kullet Lehdet) – Directed by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland, Germany)

Green Border (Zielona Granica) – directed by Agnieszka Holland (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Me Captain (Io Capitano) – directed by Matteo Garrone (Italy, Belgium)

Area of ​​Interest – Directed by Jonathan Glazer (United Kingdom, Poland, USA)

european documentaries

Advertisement

Apollonia, Apollonia – Directed by Le Globe (Denmark, Poland)

Four Daughters (Les Filles d’Olfa) – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)

Motherland – Directed by Hanna Badziecka and Alexander Mihalkovich (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

On the Adamant (Sur l’Adamant) – directed by Nicolas Philibert (France, Japan)

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Savvusanna Sesarad) – Directed by Anna Hints (Estonia, France, Iceland)

European Director

Justin Trite for Anatomy of a Fall

Aki kaurismaki for fallen leaves

Agnieszka Holland for Green Borders

matteo garrone for my captain

Jonathan Glazer for Interest Area

european actress

Sandra Huller in Fall’s Anatomy

Eka Chavaleshvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry

Alma poyestii in fallen leaves

Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex

Leonie Benes in the Teachers Lounge

Sandra Huller Area of ​​interest

european actors

Thomas Schubert at AFIRE

Juicy soil in fallen leaves

Josh O’Connor in La Chimera

Mads Mikkelsen in the Promised Land

Christian Friedel’s areas of interest

european screenwriter

Justin Trite and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Aki kaurismaki for fallen leaves

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Lazarkiewicz-Cieszko and Agnieszka Holland for Green Border

Ilker Catak and Johannes Duncker for Teachers’ Lounge

Jonathan Glazer for Interest Area

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

Advertisement

20,000 Species of Bees (20,000 Species de Abejas) Directed by Estabiliz Urresola Solagurén (Spain)

‘How to Have Sex’ directed by Molly Manning Walker (United Kingdom, Greece)

LA PALICIADA (ЛЯ ПАЛІСІАДА) directed by Philip Sotnichenko (Ukraine)

Safe Place (Sigurno Majesto) Directed by Juraj Lerotić (Croatia, Slovenia)

The Quiet Migration (Still Live) Directed by Malen Choi (Denmark)

Vincent Must Die (Vincent Doit Maurier) Directed by Stéphane Castang (France)

european animated feature film

A Greyhound of a Girl is directed by Enzo D’Allo

Chicken for Linda! Chiara Malta, directed by Sebastian Laudenbach

Robot Dreams directed by Pablo Berger

That Amazing Maurice, directed by Toby Jenkel

White Plastic Sky, directed by Tibor Banozky, Sarolta Szabo

european short film

27, directed by Flora Anna Buda

AQUERONTE Directed by Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Daydreaming very vividly about our Spanish holidays Directed by Christian Aviles

Flores del Otro Patio directed by Jorge Cadena

Hardly Working directed by Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf

Nominations are based on votes from 4,600 members of the European Film Academy watching the films included in the annual Academy selection.

Source