European EV sales growth slows, but 2030 forecasts remain ambitious

Automakers face an electric car reality check as ultra-ambitious sales targets weigh heavily on cash-conscious consumers in the real world.

“It looks like the early adopters have embraced it,” Fitch Ratings analyst Steve Brown said, according to the Financial Times.

But despite all the panic and confusion, forecasters like Schmidt Automotive Research (SAR), who had already pointed to a 2024 plateau, expect a strong recovery in sales between 2025 and 2030. Investment bank UBS, despite pointing to a recession, maintains one. Strong European forecast to 2030.

Schmidt Automotive said there is likely to be some relief for Europeans as the impending onslaught of China’s hyper-competitive EVs is being delayed by a lack of shipping capacity.

Warning signs were raised late last month when Ford Motor reported a big loss from its EV business, citing pressure from a price war waged by Tesla. Ford cut production of its Mustang Mach-E and scaled back its $12 billion EV investment plan. General Motors abandons its goal of making 100,000 EVs in 2019Ra in the second half of this year and another 400,000 in the 1stscheduled tribe Half of 2024. GM and Honda ended a planned collaboration agreement to make cheaper EVs. Mercedes admitted to cutting prices to make its EV move and said consumer adoption rates were lower than expected. VW halted EV production for a few weeks. Toyota has cut its global forecast for 2023 to 123,000 EVs from 202,000, especially surprising given its recent increase in its 2024 and 2025 targets.

UBS cut its global long-term EV market share forecast in 2030 to 47% from the previous 54% and said EV sales growth in Europe and the US will slow to between 10% and 15% in 2024, adding that They have become difficult to sell in Western markets because

· High consumer uncertainty (possibly due to prices and residual values ​​and long life of batteries).

Reduction in subsidy.

Higher rebates for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, and

· Very limited options in the “affordable” sub-$40,000 segment.

UBS said the slowdown in 2024 was a significant decline compared with potential growth of 25% to 50% in 2023. European sales were 1.6 million in 2022.

UBS now expects EV sales in Europe to reach 2.1 million in 2023, 2.5 million in 2024, 3.6 million in 2025 and then more than double to 9.6 million in 2030.

Investment researcher Jefferies, in mid-October, forecast European EV sales at 2.1 million this year, 3.0 million in 2024, 4.8 million in 2025 and 9.3 million in 2030.

Schmidt Automotive Research said EV sales in Western Europe will reach 1.8 million in 2023 with an EV share of 15.7%, 2.0 million in 2024 (16.5%), 2.6 million in 2025 (20.0%) and 9.2 million in 2025 (65%). Will go. In 2030. Western Europe includes 5 big markets of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Spain.

SAR’s Matt Schmidt said China’s lack of shipping capacity could persuade BYD to move some production to Europe, for example, but it would take about 2 years from getting off the ground to production. Schmidt said European manufacturers have not yet been able to increase production and cut prices.

Chinese EV-makers are said to have a 30% advantage in price over European ones.

UBS said the decision to cut EV targets will protect near-term profit margins, but risks widening the gap with technology leaders China and Tesla.

UBS said European consumers are realizing how much more expensive flagship products like VW’s ID.3 are compared to the Chinese ones.

“In Europe, weak consumer sentiment, declining subsidies and the inability to supply EVs at affordable prices have reduced demand for EVs, especially as European customers discovered they had to pay essentially the same amount as their Chinese counterparts for the same VW ID. You will have to pay more than double the price. .3,” UBS said.