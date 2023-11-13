Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Europe Elderly Care Services Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Europe elderly care services market is on the growth path, valued at USD 84.88 billion in 2022 and with an estimated CAGR of 7.06% by 2028. The aging population across Europe has increased the demand for diverse elder care services, ranging from institutional and community-based services to home care and assistive technologies.

Driving forces behind market growth

key drivers Market promotion includes:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing number of seniors with chronic conditions requires more specialized, long-term care services.

The increasing number of seniors with chronic conditions requires more specialized, long-term care services. technological advancements: Innovations like telehealth, AI, and remote monitoring systems are revolutionizing care for the elderly.

Innovations like telehealth, AI, and remote monitoring systems are revolutionizing care for the elderly. Increase in quality care awareness: Greater consumer awareness is driving demand for high-quality, comprehensive elder care solutions.

Challenges of market expansion

Challenges Facing the market:

Lack of standardization: Varying care standards across Europe create challenges for consistent care quality.

Varying care standards across Europe create challenges for consistent care quality. High Service Cost: Quality care may be financially out of reach for many, creating a significant market barrier.

Market trends are shaping the future

Increase in Privatization: There has been a shift towards private care facilities in search of efficiency and investment opportunities.

There has been a shift towards private care facilities in search of efficiency and investment opportunities. cloud computing: Cloud technology is enhancing data management and care coordination in elder care services.

Market Segmentation and Forecasting

The market is segmented on the basis of service types, providers and countries, with home-based care expected to witness significant growth due to individual care preferences. It is projected that private providers will lead the market growth, indicating a shift toward tailored care solutions.

Major countries and market players

Backed by strong health care infrastructure and quality care standards, Germany dominates the market. Major players in the market include Orphea SA, Korean Group and Colisee France SAS.

Detailed Scope and Market Analysis

The report includes detailed segmentation based on service type, provider and country-specific analysis, providing a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and profiling of key market players.

For more information, industry stakeholders and potential investors can access the full report on ResearchandMarkets.com, which offers the latest on market competition, forecasts, opportunities and detailed analysis for strategic decision making.

Company Profile:

A detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe elderly care services market includes:

Orpia S.A.

Korean Group (Clarion SE)

Colisee France SAS

Attendo Group AB

HC-One Topco Limited

kos group

Amvia Living Group

Victor’s group

Domasvi SAS

Eloheim Senioren-Residenzen GmbH

