While many Asian countries have shown significant improvements in reading and mathematics, many European countries have lagged behind in educational standards.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released the results of its 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey, showing an unprecedented decline in student performance globally.

Between 2018 and 2022, average performance in mathematics across OECD countries fell by a record 15 points, while reading fell by 10 points, while science remained at fairly stable levels.

While Asian countries dominated the top ranks, Europe experienced an unprecedented decline in educational achievements.

european shocks

Europe is suffering a significant decline in educational achievement, particularly in Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, which recorded significant failures in mathematics.

OECD analysts emphasized the multifaceted nature of this decline, pointing to the important role of long-term issues within education systems. The level of support provided by teachers and school staff emerged as an important factor, with some systems lacking adequate resources for student support.

The best European performer in the PISA 2022 results was Estonia, leaving behind larger EU countries like Germany and France. The Estonian Education Minister said that Estonia is “quite ready for change” when it comes to technology and changes in schools.

PISA data prompts a call to re-evaluate and restructure education systems, emphasizing the importance of investing in teaching quality, teacher autonomy and overall student well-being to ensure a resilient and successful future.

The performance of Asian countries is better than average

Singapore emerged as the leader in the PISA 2022 survey, beating 81 participating countries and economies.

The Southeast Asian city-state achieved the highest scores in math, reading and science, indicating a notable educational lead of about three to five years compared to global peers.

Other Asian countries, including Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, also excelled across the board.

Pandemic ‘just part of the story’

The report highlights that COVID-19 disruption is not solely responsible for the decline, as Finland, Iceland and Sweden, once leaders in education, have seen steady declines in scores over the past few years.

Andreas Schleicher, OECD’s education and skills director, said during a press conference to mark the publication of the results that the pandemic was ‘just part of the story’.

‘Many other factors affected learning during this period, such as the quality of remote teaching and the level of support given to struggling students,’ the report said.

global perspective

While the United States education system showed minor changes with weak performance in mathematics, a notable aspect of the survey was examining student happiness.

Surprisingly, the report indicated that top-performing countries such as Singapore, Macao and Taiwan reported higher levels of fear of failure among students, challenging the notion that academic success equates to overall happiness.

long term trends

A retrospective analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education systems globally revealed a steep decline in student attainment between 2018 and 2022.

Developed economies were disproportionately affected, with reading and mathematics performance declining, raising concerns about long-term consequences on labor market outcomes.

As governments globally grapple with the consequences of the pandemic, PISA data suggests it is important to address structural challenges in education systems.

Andreas Schleicher, director of education and skills at the OECD, cautioned against over-reliance on rankings, and stressed the need to focus on understanding how systems work to bring about meaningful policy change.

