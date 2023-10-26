European companies to invest in AI and sustainability compliance in 2024

In 2024, the EU expects a much more modest 3.2% inflation rate, but that simply means that today’s high prices will rise more slowly – and if we’re not lucky with El Nino, European energy prices will. It may still touch the sky in the winter of 2023. 2024. There is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, and the EU expects GDP growth of 1.4% for 2024; This is a big improvement on the disappointing 0.8% we will see in 2023, but it is still weak, and unemployment in the EU will remain near a 20-year low, at just 6.1%. So overall, Europe is facing another “may you live in interesting times” kind of year in 2024.

To help European business, technology and marketing leaders navigate this maze of unclear business signals, here are some of Forrester’s most important predictions for the year ahead:

Fifty percent of large European companies will actively invest in AI compliance. The EU is finalizing the AI ​​Act, and its enforcement will begin in 2025. Due to the complexity of the AI ​​Act, its global impact, and the significant financial risk it entails, companies cannot afford to be unprepared. European companies will kick off their AI compliance efforts in 2024, and Forrester estimates that 50% of large European companies will actively invest in AI compliance in the next 12 months. From acquiring new technology and talent to securing third-party support, companies should define their AI compliance strategy and begin implementing it immediately.

Only 20% of in-scope companies will meet the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) reporting deadline. The first batch of firms will have to report on their 2024 financial year in accordance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) (which means they will have to prepare their first reports as early as 2025), but only a few committed sustainability leaders will make the time. But will be ready. Some companies will deliberately drag their feet because they will assume that enforcement will not be a top priority for EU member states. Others will attempt to comply, but will fail due to complex rules and confusion about how the rules will properly be implemented (France will be the first EU member state to transpose the directive into national law in December 2023). . If you have to report in 2024 and you have not already made progress in your preparations, be careful. And if your firm will be covered for fiscal year 2025, start recruiting for key internal roles and lock in the service providers you'll need now – because consulting and accounting firms won't have enough experts to go around. Will be.

40 percent of Europe's workforce will work from home regularly. My adopted country the Netherlands leads the continent in support of flexible working, with 74% of workers allowed to work remotely by 2023. This is less common in other European countries, but on average, 30% of Europeans currently take advantage of hybrid work arrangements. And only 11% of European business leaders expect employees to return to the office full-time. For comparison, in 2023, 28% of all US employees will spend their workdays working from home. With more flexible working legislation coming into force in the UK and EU in 2024, we predict Europe will overtake the US in flexible working next year, with 40% of Europeans working remotely at least some of the time. Therefore, European companies should invest in a new model of collaboration to empower their hybrid workforce.

