The CBDC narrative that will unfold in 2024 not only redefines the future of crypto; It is actively shaping the very structure of Europe’s economic identity, writes John Egilson.

In 2023, the most interesting divergence emerged as European central banks publicly grappled with important central bank digital currency (CBDC) options: retail versus wholesale.

While these choices may seem quite benign to the average citizen, the European Central Bank (ECB) along with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced significant and revealed design priorities.

The choice between retail and wholesale CBDCs reflects very different worldviews on social governance and value systems.

The BoE and SNB lean toward a synthetic model blending innovation with traditional financial stability, while the ECB finds an unexpected ally in China, which is adopting a retail CBDC – a digital euro that operates in similar ways to China’s digital yuan. Designed from.

This divergence in strategies not only reflects differing social values, but also sets the stage for competitive change in the European financial sector in 2024 and beyond.

As the ECB faces scrutiny over its retail CBDC approach, there are concerns that it could disrupt market dynamics and Western core economic principles. CBDC design is much more than a financial saga and there are significant differences for each path.

What’s behind synthetic CBDCs?

In 2023, the BoE and SNB revealed inclination towards a synthetic CBDC (sCBDC) approach.

First stated by Tobias Adrian and Tommaso Mancini-Grifoli of the International Monetary Fund in 2019, the sCBDC aims to promote innovation and growth by providing licensed private e-money issuers access to central bank reserves, so they can offer risk-free money to the public. Can support customer-secured funds with. Wealth.

This design outsources operations and management to private entities, yet provides the public with indirect access to the central bank’s money.

This provides security for central bank money, yet frees central banks from serving retail customers.

This reduces the inherent operational risks for central banks and avoids conflicts of interest, while promoting competition-driven innovation and growth.

This approach has also been suggested by leading US scholars and in a recent paper by the Bank of International Settlement (BIS).

Good intentions paved the way for slavery

In stark contrast to its non-EU counterparts, the European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled its CBDC plans in November 2023 to introduce a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), aligning its strategy with the Chinese vision for a retail CBDC. Did.

According to the ECB, this digital euro is envisioned as “an electronic means of payment available free to all.”

Proponents argue that the move aims to make public money more easily accessible for digital payments over the next few years, increasing convenience and promoting healthy competition within the European payments sector.

However, one cannot help but remember the cautionary words of Friedrich Hayek: “The road to slavery is paved with good intentions.” While the ECB’s officially stated goals appear altruistic, the potential consequences and broader implications need to be carefully considered.

The ECB’s plans for a retail CBDC have prompted criticism and distrust from the public and lawmakers.

However, ECB President Christine Lagarde’s dismissive stance towards the concerns – expressing the need to “address all conspiracy theories” – underlines a potential lack of foresight into the wider implications.

While the digital euro project has been compared with China’s digital yuan project and Beijing’s potential interest in increasing control over its citizens, the larger issue is how the retail CBDC market reflects fundamental Western values ​​regarding the role of public institutions in the economy. Challenges.

Europe at a crossroads

While healthy market competition is recognized as a catalyst of innovation and economic growth in most Western societies, the potential for unequal playing fields, discriminatory privileges and potentially anti-competitive behavior is critical to the economic growth needed to support European innovation and Creates danger. A digital euro competing on the global stage.

What is being proposed is essentially a central bank, equipped with a monopoly on money creation and broad regulatory powers over its competitors. It intends to enter the payments market with a “free” solution.

This sets the stage for a direct challenge to the private sector – a competition where the rules, regulations, fines, licenses and market access are determined by the entity entering the competition.

As we move into 2024, Europe now stands at a crossroads, and the choice between retail and synthetic CBDCs is not just a financial matter – it is a matter of competition, innovation and the role of public institutions in shaping the future of money. But there is a philosophical reflection.

As the continent navigates this uncharted terrain, a sCBDC invites a nuanced approach, balancing trade-offs and fostering an ecosystem where the public and private sectors work together for a flexible and innovative European monetary future. Let’s cooperate.

John Egilson is the co-founder and president of Monerium. Previously, he served as Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Icelandic Central Bank from 2013 to 2017.

