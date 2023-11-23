European bonds fall on supply concerns; Oil Drops: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European bonds fell after a report that Germany would suspend the debt ceiling for the fourth consecutive year, raising concerns about more borrowing as the euro-zone economy slows.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was forced to overhaul the budget by a ruling by Germany’s top court last week, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Yields on German 10-year debt rose as much as six basis points, while yields on other major European bonds also rose after dovish comments from policymakers.

Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch said on Thursday the European Central Bank would not cut rates while wage growth remains high, while his German counterpart Joachim Nagel said easing too quickly would be a mistake. Meanwhile, a transcript of the ECB’s last policy meeting showed officials agreed they should raise borrowing costs again if needed.

Earlier, data showed that S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index was in contraction again in November, reaching 47.1. While this is a larger increase than economists expected, it is the sixth consecutive month it has been below the 50 level that signals expansion. European shares struggled to edge higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index about 0.2% higher.

“It is still too early to be constructive on the euro and the eurozone economy, which is now experiencing a shallow recession and is not beginning a period of re-acceleration,” said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

Dutch companies were the biggest losers in the benchmark after far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders’ shock victory in the country’s elections. Wilders has promised voters a binding referendum on leaving the European Union. Lender ING Group NV fell 3% in Amsterdam, while chip maker ASML Holding NV shed 1%.

Among other individual movers, Virgin Money UK Plc fell 4.4% after the UK bank’s results missed estimates due to higher losses and costs. Endesa SA fell more than 3% after the Spanish utility unveiled a strategic plan that failed to impress analysts.

Swedish shares rose and the krona weakened after the country’s central bank decided to leave its main benchmark rate unchanged at 4% in a surprise move. Analysts had expected growth of 4.25%.

Peter van der Welle, multi-asset strategist at Robeco Institutional Asset Management, said he is cautious about the outlook for stocks in 2024 as he expects pressure on corporate earnings amid slowing economic growth. “Although credit is not completely pricing in a mild recession, we find the asset class attractive relative to equities.”

US equity futures were little changed. There will be no Treasury cash trading on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, while Japanese markets are also closed.

OPEC+ discord

In commodity markets, crude oil fell as discord within OPEC+ forced the group to delay an upcoming meeting, cooling speculation of further output cuts by the Saudi-led alliance. Brent crude fell below $81 a barrel on Wednesday after a volatile session that saw prices fall more than $4, while West Texas Intermediate was below $76.

“On macroeconomic data, I don’t see enough positive signs to give the market confidence next year,” Crystal Energy Chief Executive Officer Carol Nakhle said on Bloomberg Television. “Even with oil demand forecasts today, we’re seeing a huge gap between what the International Energy Agency is expecting for 2024 and what OPEC is expecting.”

Iron ore prices fell from a nine-month high after Chinese authorities stepped up a campaign to cool a boom in steelmaking materials. Bloomberg’s industrial metals subindex fell the most in two months as nickel, copper and aluminum prices also retreated.

In Asia, shares and bonds of Country Garden Holdings Co. in Hong Kong jumped after news that Beijing had included the builder in a draft list of 50 developers eligible for financial aid, filling a gap of an estimated $446 billion in needed funding. Is the latest step to bridge the. Alleviate the housing crisis. Property shares rose 7%, its best week since early September.

