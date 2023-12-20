(Bloomberg) — Bond yields across the euro zone fell on Wednesday as worsening economic data and slowing inflation dampened expectations of an interest rate cut next year.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell below 2% for the first time in nine months after a report showed producer prices fell more than expected in November. The Stoxx Europe 600 index reversed early gains to trade about 0.2% lower amid concerns the region is headed for a recession.

The UK’s FTSE 100 benchmark outperformed and rose 1.3% after data showed inflation slowed more than analysts expected in November, strengthening the case for the Bank of England to cut rates next year . The pound fell to a three-week low and the yield on 10-year gilts dropped by 11 basis points.

Traders are betting that slowing inflation and soft economic growth will prompt the European Central Bank to start cutting rates next year. Currency markets are pricing in around a 50% chance of an ECB rate cut by March next year.

A gauge of German business expectations released earlier this week worsened surprisingly in December, while euro-zone PMIs contracted for the seventh straight month. Analysts polled by Bloomberg have predicted the region will enter a recession for the first time since the pandemic. At the same time, euro-zone inflation continues to decline, reaching 2.4% in November from last year’s peak above 10%.

US equity futures fell after the NASDAQ 100 hit another record. Treasury 10-year yields fell five basis points to 3.89%.

A Bank of America Corp survey found on Tuesday that speculation about a Fed easing is making investors the most optimistic they have been since early 2022. Traders are also betting on higher short-term US yields as investors pull back from a willingness to fight the soft pivot.

Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin struck a more dovish tone, suggesting the U.S. central bank would lower interest rates if recent progress on inflation continues. Other policymakers, however, have pushed back on rate cut bets more aggressively. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee and the Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester suggested on Monday that expectations were premature.

Investors are awaiting data readouts from the U.S. to strengthen their rate bets, including Wednesday’s current home sales, Thursday’s third-quarter gross domestic product print and Friday’s durable goods orders and personal consumption expenditures – inflation Fed. Preferred solution – includes.

Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark government bond yields fell to their lowest since the Bank of Japan changed yield curve control in late July. Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 stock gauge rose to its highest in more than five months after the central bank kept investors in the dark about when it might adjust policy. The yen gained for the first time in four days.

“A soft U.S. dollar, soft European yields and a nice rally on Wall Street overnight set the stage for a good start,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “A softer JPY that led to a rise in Nikkei due to BOJ pushback was also good for equity bulls in Asia to mark rallies in the US.”

In the corporate world, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu will take over the company’s core e-commerce business and replace one of its most experienced executives at the helm of China’s largest online marketplace.

Oil was little changed after two days of gains, as traders and shippers braced for the possibility of more disruption in the Red Sea. Gold also remained stable.

