Europe stocks poised to outperform US in first half of 2024, strategists say

“Three weeks ago we called for an overweight in Europe. It’s more from a tactical standpoint, we think it will work better in the first half of the year than in the second half of the year.”

One reason, Uller said, is that “surprise indices” — which measure how much economic data beats or misses forecasts and by how much — are rising in Europe and down in the U.S., even as growth is slowing. The absolute level of should be very strong in the latter.

He said the direction of travel in economic data, for example in inflation data, is “more interesting” in Europe right now than in the US.

Ankit Ghidia, head of equity strategy at BNP Paribas, echoed this sentiment and also expected European equities to outperform the US next year.

“When you look at the difference in economic surprises between Europe and the U.S., it matches up nicely between the outperformance of European and U.S. equities,” Ghidia said. “In the middle of this year, the outlook and sentiment for the European economy It was quite bad. Now the situation is getting less bad.” told CNBC on Wednesday.

He said that while most of Europe has escaped a technical recession, purchasing managers’ index figures are in the mid-40s – well below the 50 points separating expansion from contraction, while businesses are struggling with destocking. Are. Ghidia said that in line with the sluggish growth environment, European equity funds have seen 40 weeks of withdrawals.

“We think things are getting less bad, and that will continue next year. In the US, things are probably getting less good. The third quarter was fantastic, but we don’t expect this performance to continue into 2024.” He said.

According to Deutsche Bank’s Uller, another reason to be bullish on Europe is that investors will “start looking for relative value trades.”

Stocks are trading at an “all-time multiple discount to the US,” he said, creating opportunities in the first half before things “level up again” in the second half. European stocks have a long history of trading at significant discounts to their U.S. peers.

The forecasts come despite the stellar performance of America’s so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla – which have collectively gained more than 70% this year, according to Goldman Sachs. Has attained.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is up nearly 13% so far this year, after falling 12.9% in 2022. It hit a 52-week high on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 22.6%, reversing 2022’s 19.4% decline. is in view of There has been significant momentum in recent months, with investors expecting a central bank rate cut next year given the sharp decline in inflation.

Despite some economic disappointment in Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, the country’s DAX index is also in strong shape and hit a record high in December.

Uller cautioned that he expects the DAX’s run, along with other European indices, to end in the “very near term.” His bullish outlook is for the entire first half of next year.

This is due to the opportunity for a negative market surprise, he said, especially if central banks dash expectations of rate cuts.

But Uller sees “more benefits on a number of fronts from those lower rates” for European equities in general – and upside from earnings, too.

“The same is true for the DAX, like other indices in Europe… Consensus expects only 2% earnings growth for next year, which is quite benign. And we think it could easily be 5% , which is still pretty conservative, I would say,” he said.

“Mixing those two together, a little bit more multiplier, a little bit [better] In earnings, we see 8% growth for the DAX and Rest of Europe for next year. Which is much higher than its peers.”

Source: www.cnbc.com