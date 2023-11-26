November 26, 2023 at 5:01 pm | read 5 minutes

50% Off Your Black Friday Options 101

Do you want to become an options master? In his special 50% off Black Friday opportunity, options expert Nic Chahine will give you full access to his top picks, including the strategies he has used to achieve double-digit wins. Learn Nick’s time-tested strategies as soon as possible. Get your 50% off Black Friday deal right here.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Europe Road Goods Transport market expected to increase in size US$40.68 billion Between 2022 and 2027. However, the market growth momentum will further CAGR of 2.69% During the forecast period. The market is segmented based on product (food and beverages, metals and mining, dangerous goods, agriculture and others), and vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles). The significant contribution of road freight to intermodal transportation drives the growth of the market. Roads are being prioritized for transferring shipments to rail or sea terminals, as they may not be directly connected to shipments. Furthermore, road-water intermodal transport is mainly used for heavy and bulky goods or to move heavy vehicles. Furthermore, without road freight shipments cannot reach rail or port terminals. Therefore, such factors drive the market growth.

Enter to Win $500 in Stocks or Crypto

Enter your email and you’ll get Benzinga’s last Morning Update, a free $30 gift card, and more!

The report analyzes the market size and growth and provides accurate forecasts on the market growth. View PDF Sample

Main idea:

The report identifies the following as some of the key players in the road freight transport market in Europe: A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Cargoline GmbH & Co. KG, CEVA Logistics SA, Dachser SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Evals Cargo Care Holdings BV, FedEx Corp., Geodis, H.Assessor, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Maritima Sureste Shipping SLU, Raben Group, Rhenus SE & Co. KG, UAB Girteka Logistics, Walter Leasing GmbH, XPO Inc. ., and Ziegler Group Corp.

The road freight transport market in Europe is fragmented in nature.

The market will see an annual growth of 2.43% in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

trend

The increasing popularity of RFID tags is a primary trend in Europe’s road freight transportation market.

RFID tags enable the storage of information in electronic format, including cargo details dates and time stamps.

Additionally, the significant use of RFID tags reduces the time for companies to identify trucks at inbound/outbound gates at various locations, including warehouse gates, or cross-border gates.

Therefore, such factors drive the market growth.

Challenges

Competitive pricing and high operating costs are a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

Operating costs are volatile due to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Furthermore, there is significant competition among road freight carriers in terms of pricing of their services.

Therefore, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Major sections:

market share by Food and Beverages Section significant during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in income levels, change in consumer preferences, improvement in living standards and increase in adoption of organic and packaged food and beverages boost this segment. Therefore, such factors promote the growth of this segment, which in turn drives the growth of the market.

Take a look at the market contributions of segments, request a sample report

Related reports:

car leasing market The size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$41.82 billion.

smart transportation market The size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$108.12 billion.

Europe road freight transport market scope report coverage Description base year 2022 historical period 2017-2021 forecast period 2023-2027 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 2.69% Market growth 2023-2027 US$40.68 billion market structure fragmented Year-on-year growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.43 competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Vendors’ Market Position, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

TOC:

“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

Are you ready for the next potential 32%, 39% or 45% gain in today’s uncertain market? Get here now because you’re about to miss 3 latest stock ideas from stock expert Gianni Di Posey… that can change your entire wealth-building journey with just the click of a button. If you’re ready to finish 2023 strong, check out 12 hot stock ideas for every month. Act fast.

executive Summary

market scenario

market size

historical market size

five forces analysis

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation based on vehicle type

Market segmentation by geography

customer scenario

geographical landscape

Drivers, challenges and trends

company landscape

company analysis

Contract

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. His research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market position. With over 500 exclusive analysts, Technavio’s report library includes over 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their customer base includes enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s broad coverage, extensive research and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

jesse maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/Europe-road-freight-transportation-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-40-68-billion-from -2022 -2027-intermodal-transport-to-make-a-significant-contribution-to-road-freight-market-growth–technavio-301997299.html

Source Technavio

50% Off Your Black Friday Options 101

Do you want to become an options master? In his special 50% off Black Friday opportunity, options expert Nic Chahine will give you full access to his top picks, including the strategies he has used to achieve double-digit wins. Learn Nick’s time-tested strategies as soon as possible. Get your 50% off Black Friday deal right here.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: www.benzinga.com