Europe remains deadlocked over fiscal reform – and Italy’s bond market could suffer losses

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

Antonio Masiello | Getty Images News | getty images

Italy could face more economic pressure as the EU faces a standoff over new debt rules.

The 27 member states of the European Union have been at odds over new loan rules for several months. The idea is to make it easier for governments to get their finances in order, but discussions have been delayed due to disagreements over how to do this.

However, with elections across Europe approaching, pressure is increasing on finance ministers to strike a deal in the coming months.

“Time is running out and the risk of a ‘no deal’ is rising against an adverse growth and monetary policy backdrop, potentially putting downward pressure on the euro and rekindling fears of fragmentation in the EGB. [European government bond] Markets,” Davide Oneglia, director of European and global macro at TS Lombard, said in a note last week.

He said Italy could be at the forefront of a potential bond market move.

“The high risk of a return to old, tight fiscal rules, forcing rapid deficit reduction, would deteriorate medium-term growth expectations for the EU, which would weigh on the euro. This would lead to a fall in demand for peripheral, mostly Italian, bonds. Some fears of fragmentation will also resurface – all this at a time of a cyclical growth slowdown, monetary tightening and a challenging global market environment, Oneglia said.

Italian bonds have been under pressure recently. Apart from global concerns that high interest rates will last longer than expected, Rome’s budgetary plans for 2024 did not please the markets.

The government led by Giorgia Meloni cut its growth expectations for the Italian economy for this year and next and raised its budget deficit target. The yield on 10-year Italian bonds rose following the news and reached around 5% over the next few days. It traded at 4.76% at around 5.30 am London time on Wednesday.

“With European elections coming up, we see a significant possibility that talks on fiscal rules will be delayed until the second half of next year,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on Monday.

old rules

European member states have to follow fiscal rules that require them to respect a 60% debt-to-GDP limit and a public deficit of 3%. But those rules are often neither followed nor enforced by the European Commission, which oversees them.

In 2020, the fiscal rulebook was frozen to allow member states to deviate from their fiscal targets and spend on pandemic-related matters such as protecting jobs. And with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, fiscal rules were put on hold as governments faced new energy costs and inflationary pressures. The suspension of those rules expires in December.

European nations will therefore be obliged to follow the rulebook once again in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025 – after a three-year suspension and decades of criticism – there is pressure to reform the rules, but next year’s political calendar may be at play. way.

“If there is no agreement on new rules, e.g. [it] It appears that the existing rules, which are currently suspended, will come into effect [in 2025], And they are much more stringent than what is being discussed now,” LBBW chief economist Moritz Cramer told CNBC.

“So theoretically, a no-deal would give Italy less opportunity to harm itself,” he said, referring to the fact that tighter rules could force Italy to adhere to tougher fiscal conditions and therefore Less volatility may be seen in the bond market.

Italy and other European countries may need to follow stricter old rules, but the question of enforcement is still in doubt.

“We also consider it highly unlikely that the EU Commission could initiate excessive deficit proceedings against any member state before negotiations on fiscal rules are completed,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Excessive deficits serve as a watch list of countries that are not improving their finances at the required pace.

“If there is an agreement on fiscal rules, it is more likely to happen under the Belgian presidency in the first quarter of 2024. The real deadline is the end of March, so that the legal text could go before the European Parliament before June. 2024 elections,” Didier Borowski, head of macro policy research at Amundi Investment Institute, told CNBC.

Source: www.cnbc.com