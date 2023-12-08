Europe reaches an agreement on the world's first comprehensive AI rules

LONDON (AP) — European Union negotiators struck a deal Friday on the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of the technology used in popular generative AI services like ChatGPT that have transformed everyday life. Promise to change and warn of existential threats. For humanity.

The European Parliament and negotiators from the bloc’s 27 member states overcame major differences on contentious points including police use of generic AI and facial recognition surveillance to sign a temporary political agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act.

“deal!” European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted just before midnight. “The EU becomes the first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI.”

It came after marathon closed-door talks this week, with one session lasting 22 hours before the start of the second round on Friday morning.

Officials provided few details about what exactly will make it into the final law, which won’t take effect until 2025 at the earliest. They were under the gun to ensure a political victory for the major legislation, but were expected to leave the door open for further negotiations to craft a better framework, which is likely to lead to more backroom lobbying.

The EU took an early lead in the global race to create AI guardrails when it unveiled the first draft of its rulebook in 2021. However, the recent surge in generic AI sent European officials scrambling to update the proposal designed to serve as a blueprint. for the world.

Brando Benfi told The Associated Press late Friday that the European Parliament will still need to vote on it early next year, but with the agreement in place it is a formality.

Asked if it included everything he wanted, he said via text, “It’s great.” “Obviously we had to accept some compromises but overall it’s been great.”

Generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT have exploded into the world’s consciousness, dazzling users with their ability to create human-like text, photos, and songs, but the rapidly evolving technology is threatening jobs, privacy, and copyright protection. And even the threat to human life has increased. yourself.

Now, global coalitions like the US, UK, China and the Group of 7 major democracies have jumped in with their own proposals for regulating AI, though they are still reaching Europe.

Once the final version of the EU’s AI Act is ready, the text needs approval from the bloc’s 705 lawmakers before EU-wide elections next year. This vote is expected to be a formality.

The AI ​​Act was originally designed to reduce the risks posed by specific AI tasks from low to unacceptable, depending on the level of risk. But lawmakers pushed to expand it to the foundation model, the advanced systems that underpin general-purpose AI services like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

It seemed like the foundation models would be one of the biggest sticking points for Europe. However, despite opposition led by France, negotiators managed to reach a tentative agreement early in the talks that allowed OpenAI backers self-regulation to help domestic European generative AI companies compete with larger US rivals, including Microsoft. Called for.

Also known as large language models, these systems are trained on vast stores of written works and images scraped from the Internet. They give generative AI systems the ability to create something new, unlike traditional AI, which processes data and completes tasks using predetermined rules.

Under the deal, the most advanced Foundation models that pose the greatest “systemic risk” will get extra scrutiny, including requirements to disclose more information like how much computing power was used to train the system.

Researchers warn that these powerful foundation models, created by a handful of big tech companies, could be used for online disinformation and manipulation, cyber attacks or the creation of biological weapons.

Rights groups also warn that a lack of transparency about the data used to train models poses risks to daily life as they threaten the infrastructure for software developers building AI-powered services. Act as.

The most controversial topic was AI-powered facial recognition surveillance systems, and negotiators reached an agreement after intense bargaining.

European lawmakers wanted a complete ban on public use of facial scanning and other “remote biometric identification” systems due to privacy concerns, while member states’ governments wanted exemptions so that law enforcement could deal with serious crimes such as child sexual abuse or terrorist attacks. Can use them for.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com