The Europe parenteral lipid emulsion market size is projected to reach US$1.04 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3%.

increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, other neurological conditions; increased deficiency of essential fatty acids in critically ill patients; and increasing awareness about hospital-associated malnutrition are some of the major factors driving the adoption of lipid emulsions.

Parenteral lipid emulsions play an important role in supporting improved health outcomes, as malnutrition can have a serious impact on hospitalized patients. Hospitalized adults suffering from malnutrition have longer hospital stays and higher recovery costs and are five times more likely to die than other adult patients.

Therefore, intravenous fat emulsions are used to prevent or reverse fatty acid deficiency by providing a source of calories to patients in urgent need of parenteral nutrition.

The adoption of parenteral nutrition is increasing among the older age group, as they are unable to meet their nutritional requirements through the enteral route. There is an inverse relationship between nutritional status and complications associated with length of hospital stay and recovery time after critical illness among the elderly patient group.

The increasing aging population, increasing demand for fat emulsions in critically ill patients to meet their nutritional requirements, and high prevalence of chronic diseases including Alzheimer’s, inflammatory bowel disease and others, have led to greater adoption of parenteral lipid emulsions. are the main factors responsible. This patient population.

Additionally, increase in the number of strategic initiatives taken by leading manufacturers to expand their footprint and product reach is expected to drive the market. Significant investments, establishment of new product lines and various research initiatives for development of new lipid emulsions are expected to boost the market growth.

First generation lipid emulsions are expected to dominate the market in 2022 due to the increasing aging population and increasing burden of non-communicable diseases on healthcare. Furthermore, these lipid emulsion formulations have seen great demand as they have found their way into lipid rescue during anesthesia toxicity.

Germany is expected to dominate the market in 2022 due to increase in demand from critically ill patients and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

