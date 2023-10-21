Europe moves to the center after Labor and Tusk victory

Topshot – Poland’s main opposition leader, former Prime Minister and head of the centrist Civic Coalition , [+] Bloc’s Donald Tusk addresses supporters at the party’s headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on October 15, 2023, following the presentation of the first exit poll results from the country’s parliamentary elections. Poland’s liberal Civic Coalition led by former EU chief Donald Tusk and two smaller opposition parties has a majority over the ruling populists and the far right, an exit poll from Sunday’s election showed. (Photo by Janek Skarzynski/AFP) / Alternative Crop (Photo by Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

We expected 2023 to be a quiet year in electoral politics compared to 2024, but that did not happen. Amid a geopolitical landscape filled with tragedy and turmoil, the past week saw two electoral developments that bode well for a more coherent and less politically volatile Europe. Last weekend, Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform party and two, very different opposition parties in Poland won 248 seats in the 460-seat assembly, potentially ending PiS’s rule.

Normally the Polish general election does not mean much for the EU, but Poland is Europe’s rising power – with its booming economy, rapidly increasing military spending, the war in Ukraine and the slowing German economy (new because of the Polish election campaign). ) deterioration in relations with Germany). Thus, this election is of utmost importance.

The international political impact of the election result will be to bring Poland back into the European political arena, add strength to Europe’s policy on Ukraine and resolve the growing conflict over ‘European values’. Within Poland this is a defeat for the ‘liberals’, a victory for liberal groups (especially women’s rights; many Poles ignored the divisive referendum votes held at the same time as the election) and makes Poland the ‘Eastern Has been removed from the ‘Weird Squad’. ‘For a better-behaved member of the EU.

Since the Polish campaign was influenced by Poland’s condemnation of Donald Tusk as an ‘EU/Germany boy’, he will be slow to embrace the EU politically, but as a former EU Council President, he will naturally Will work closely with EU leaders. Perhaps his most important task for him will be to reverse the damage done to Poland’s institutions – television, the media, the legal sector and even the central bank. One of his first steps will be to try to remove PiS loyalists from these institutions and take measures to protect their independence.

orban strange man out

This election is clearly positive for Ukraine, not only in terms of continued logistical support for its war effort, but also in terms of its long-term ambition to join the European Union. Hungary and Viktor Orban are clear losers and will find themselves isolated in many EU debates. In a brutal week for geopolitics, Orbán chose to mark his allegiance by publicly meeting Vladimir Putin in Beijing. In my view, it is time for the EU to impose serious sanctions on Hungary and think of a mechanism to expel it from the EU.

The important development is that we may start to hear more about ‘HungerRexit’, and now, less about Brexit.

In the UK on Thursday night, Labor overturned two huge Tory majorities in Mid-Bedfordshire (a Tory seat since 1931) and Tamworth. If these results were repeated in the general election, there would be a landslide victory for Labor and the end of the Tory government since 2010. Britain’s next general election (less than a year away) will now be a Labor defeat.

At the risk of showing my age, Labour’s rise reminds me of the early Blair years (I remember walking through Downing Street the day after Tony Blair came to power in 1997). What was telling early on was the quality of the Labor front bench, and the extent to which ‘New Labour’ had prepared for government (taking ‘change management’ classes at Oxford with the academic Roger Undie).

Is Blair back?

While it is generally accepted that this Labor frontbench is neither as flashy nor as potentially transformative as the first Blair government, they are beginning to behave in a Blairite manner. An example is Peter Kyle, the newly appointed shadow spokesperson for technology and innovation, who has been working very carefully on the topic of AI.

At the recent labor conference. Kyle and his colleagues on the right have been very careful about the need for policymakers to be business-friendly (emphasizing ‘progressive AI’) and allowing ‘innovation’ in AI. His behavior is not unlike that of the Blairite politicians of 1997, who were involved with business before coming to power, and who worked hard not to ‘scare the horses’.

A Labor victory next year would calm the British political landscape. It is possible that many of the badly behaved, ‘wandering-eyed idiots’ – to use David Cameron’s words – of the hard right, will either lose their seats or be pushed far to the fringes. Domestically, Labour’s greatest difficulties will lie in the associated challenges of restoring economic growth trends amid weak public finances and recoupling investment in public goods such as education.

Brexit will not be reversed, nor renegotiated, under Labour, but there will be a potential for the EU and the UK to take less adversarial and more pragmatic stances with each other on trade oversight, regulation of financial services and new technologies. There is scope. Military and security cooperation could become even closer.

A Labor victory would mean that all major European economies have centre-right or centre-left governments, and very few of them (even Italy) go against the European project. With Germany and France working on their relations (most recently over herring sandwiches in Hamburg), Europe will have policy space to address the many challenges it faces.