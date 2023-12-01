Europe markets open to close: stocks rally, inflation

an hour ago

European shares opened higher

European shares are off to a strong start on Friday, carrying November’s positive momentum into the new month.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 looks set to open up 42 points at 7,487. Germany’s DAX is seen opening up 60 points at 16,293, France’s CAC 40 is up 25 points at 7,338 and Italy’s MIB is seen opening up 125 points at 29,891.

– Jenny Reed

6 hours ago

China’s manufacturing activity grew unexpectedly in November: Caixin survey

Workers assemble mini excavator equipment at a heavy machinery factory in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu province on October 23, 2023.

China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in November, according to a survey by Caixin.

The Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.7 last month from 49.5 in October, as a surge in new orders helped boost factory output.

The November PMI recorded the fastest expansion in three months and beat a Reuters poll estimate of 49.8.

“Although modest, the growth rate of new orders was the best seen since June, with companies often noting that strong market conditions have helped boost sales. However, new work from overseas continued to decline slightly, which remains a relatively challenging Underlines the external demand environment.” “The survey said.

A reading above 50-points indicates growth.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

8 hours ago

– Weizen Tan

11 hours ago

Market pricing points to five rate cuts after inflation data

As markets got another sign on Thursday that inflation is slowing, he emphasized that the Fed has raised rates and will make a deep cut in 2024.

Futures pricing suggested only a minimal possibility of a rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee’s December and January meetings, according to data from CME Group. Moreover, futures pointed to a better-than-even possibility that the central bank will cut benchmark rates five times next year, as much as 1.25 percentage points.

The move followed Thursday morning’s economic readings, which showed core PCE inflation fell to 3.5% and persistent unemployment claims rose to a two-year high.

-Jeff Cox

Source: www.cnbc.com