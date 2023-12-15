Dublin, December 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Europe Indoor Farming Market Forecast from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The European indoor farming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% to reach US$15. From US$4 billion in 2028 to US$8.79 billion in 2021.

The growing market can be attributed to the changing climate conditions in Europe. Weather and temperature changes have a negative impact on crop production in European regions. These factors are increasing the popularity of indoor farming throughout Europe. Additionally, many agrotech businesses are implementing indoor farming techniques to mitigate the difficulties faced by climate change for crops.

market restrictions

Higher setup costs associated with indoor farming compared to traditional outdoor farming are anticipated to restrain the market expansion. According to one study, growing green vegetables outdoors traditionally costs USD 0.65/Ib. But the prices of container farms, vertical farms and hydroponic greenhouses are around USD 2.33/Ib, USD 3.07/Ib and USD 7.14/Ib respectively. Cultivating vegetables indoors is expensive as it requires sophisticated irrigation and lighting systems, among other equipment. Moreover, the retail cost of these vegetables grown indoors is higher than those grown outdoors. Thus, it is estimated that all these factors will hinder the expansion of the market.

Emerging technological developments in agriculture sector

New trends in agriculture are developing with technological improvements as indoor farming businesses expand in Europe. Next-generation vertical farms, which use high-tech technologies to produce crops in high quality and quantity all year round, are one of the latest trends. For example, “NextGen of super-efficient in-store vertical farms” was introduced and developed in 2021 by Sweetgreen, a firm that operates in the vertical farming sector using a digital-based in-store service.

Furthermore, automation and digitalization reduce lead times, cut costs associated with distribution and the environment, boost production and standardize high quality. Additionally, many agri-tech companies in Europe are investing in aquaponics farms because they avoid soil-borne diseases that affect plants and fish. For example, Les Nouvelles Fermis, a startup in urban agriculture, raised US$2.36 million in April 2021 to build urban aquaponics farms across Europe. For indoor farmers, aquaponics systems are a desirable option because they provide a constant and reliable source of fresh fruits and vegetables regardless of the season.

European greenhouse agriculture industry

The European greenhouse agriculture industry is dealing with a trend that is adapting to changing customer expectations in a world where prosperity is increasing. According to the European Commission the first countries to employ improved greenhouse technologies were in Europe, particularly countries with extensive greenhouse production, including Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Since there is such a huge demand for fruits and vegetables due to urbanization and rapid technological improvements. For example, according to the Barcelona Field Studies Centre, Spain has 46,000 hectares of greenhouse production space, followed in Europe by Italy with 25,000 hectares, France with 9,500 hectares and Greece with 3,800 hectares.

The United Kingdom is an expected key market

The United Kingdom indoor farming market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to various factors. Firstly, the limited availability of cultivable land in the country, especially in urban areas, has led to increased interest in alternative farming methods that can maximize space utilization. Indoor farming allows vertical stacking of plants and efficient use of land, making it particularly suitable for urban environments with limited space. For example, as shown in the figure below, the United Kingdom has seen a decrease in the availability of arable land resulting in the growth of the indoor farming market.

Secondly, indoor cultivation offers greater control over growing conditions, including temperature, light, humidity, and nutrient levels. This control enables farmers to optimize plant growth and favorable conditions for specific crops, resulting in higher yields and better product quality. Additionally, the controlled environment reduces the risk of pests, diseases and adverse weather conditions, resulting in a more predictable and reliable harvest.

Government initiatives and funding support have also played a role in the growth of the indoor farming market. The United Kingdom has recognized the potential of indoor farming to increase food security, reduce dependence on imports, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. As a result, there has been investment in research and development, as well as collaboration between academic institutions, industry stakeholders and policy makers to advance the indoor farming sector.

Market Segmentation Overview Insights by growing system, components, facility type and crop type

By growing system: The market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid systems.

The market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid systems. By component: The analysis includes hardware, software and services.

The analysis includes hardware, software and services. By facility type: Classifications include glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms, and indoor DWC systems.

Classifications include glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms, and indoor DWC systems. According to crop type: The division includes fruits and vegetables, herbs and microgreens, flowers and ornamental plants, among other categories.

The division includes fruits and vegetables, herbs and microgreens, flowers and ornamental plants, among other categories. by country: Comprehensive analysis for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and other key regions.

