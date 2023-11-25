Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends Report 2023: FTTH/B will account for 73.3% of total fixed broadband lines in 2028, up from 50.7% in 2023.

November 24, 2023 at 9:30 pm | read 4 minutes

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities, 2023 Update” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

‘Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe – 2023,’ provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Europe. It provides quantitative and qualitative insights into a certain market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the sector.

‘Europe as a region is largely an advanced fixed broadband market. Governments and regulators are working together to drive development and adoption of fixed broadband infrastructure, particularly with regard to FTTH/B – major high-speed broadband coverage targets have been set across Europe.

The vision of the European Commission (EC) is to transform Europe into a gigabit society and become a digital single market. The EC’s goals include 100 Mbps broadband coverage in all member states by 2025 and a subsequent upgrade to gigabit connectivity. Often, Member States opt for FTTH/B to achieve these goals. Major government-backed national broadband plans will boost fiber coverage, faster internet speeds and competition.

Fixed broadband growth also provides greater service bundling and monetization opportunities for telcos – e.g., OTT video, cloud gaming, home office solutions (e.g., UC&C), and smart home services.

The ongoing structural/functional separation trends in Europe, aimed at enabling fiber wholesalers to provide open access, accelerate fiber deployment.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Europe in a global context: This section provides Europe’s macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecommunications market size and a comparison of trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional market trends and competitive dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the European fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidation and M&A activities.

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical data and forecasts of fixed broadband subscription and usage trends in the region, as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Fixed broadband revenue trends: examines changes in overall revenue and ARPU breakdown during 2023-2028.

Section 5: Key Findings: Summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe’s fixed broadband market.

scope

The penetration of fixed broadband lines in the population will reach 33.5% in 2023, and increase to 38.4% in 2028.

Fixed broadband lines in Europe will reach 324.8 million in 2028. The total broadband market will be led by the FTTH/B segment, which will grow to 95.1 million lines between 2023 and 2028.

The share of FTTH/B in total fixed broadband lines will be 73.3% in 2028, up from 50.7% in 2023.

Between 2021 and 2026, operators in Europe will cumulatively generate fixed internet service revenues of $462.3 billion.

reasons to buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of trends in Europe’s fixed broadband markets in a concise analytical format to help executives create proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Along with analyst forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe’s fixed broadband markets.

The report is designed for an executive level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.

The report’s comprehensive perspective with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position themselves to take advantage of the growth opportunities in Europe’s evolving fixed broadband market.

Main topics covered:

Europe’s fixed broadband market – key findings

Section 1: Europe in a global context

Demography of Europe at a glance

Europe in global context

Section 2: Competitive Dynamics

Regulatory drivers of fixed broadband in Europe

Major competitive changes in Europe

National broadband plans: a key growth driver of fixed broadband in Europe

Europe’s main competitive market trends

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends

Internet user trends in Europe

Fixed broadband technology trends in Europe

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends

Fixed broadband ARPU in Europe

Fixed broadband revenue trends in Europe

Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

