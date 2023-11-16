Europe embedded banking market value is estimated to reach US$4,395.3 million In 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, demand for embedded banking solutions is expected to grow in Europe. 23.5% CAGR. Expected to surpass Europe’s market by 2033 A evaluation of US$36,377.9 million.

Market growth is driven by a combination of consumer demand for seamless and integrated financial services and the shift towards open banking. Similarly, increasing digitalization of the economy is boosting embedded banking demand in Europe.

The future of financial services in Europe is increasingly dependent on embedded banking. Instead of working alone, financial institutions are shifting towards the API economy i.e. partnerships and integrated solutions.

Due to several European regulations such as the Payment Services Directive (PSD2), businesses that adopt embedded finance are rewarded with extremely high customer lifetime value numbers.

Thanks to embedded banking, financial institutions in the region are now able to manage and advertise state-of-the-art services. This could include embedding innovative financial products into user experiences, creating new revenue opportunities, enhancing the digital experience or helping businesses in Europe better understand their customers.

The increasing digitalization of the economy will continue to provide a strong impetus for the expansion of Europe’s embedded banking market.

As more consumers and businesses are shifting their activities online, there is a growing need for integrated financial services that can seamlessly facilitate transactions and payments across various digital platforms.

This has created opportunities for non-banking companies to offer financial services as part of their core offerings, such as e-commerce companies offering loans or mobile apps providing investment services.

Key Findings: Europe Embedded Banking Market

Europe’s embedded banking market valuation is expected to reach US$36,377.9 million Till 2033.

Till 2033. Embedded banking demand is expected to increase in Europe 23.5% CAGR Till 2033.

Till 2033. As per the solution, the embedded banking platform API segment is expected to progress 25.2% CAGR Between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033. As per the size of the organization, the small and medium-sized organization segment is likely to expand 25.0% CAGR Till 2033.

Till 2033. According to the end user, the fintech corporation segment is projected to flourish 25.6% During the forecast period.

During the forecast period. Expected to be around Germany 25.6% Europe market in 2023.

Europe market in 2023. France Embedded Banking market set to demonstrate CAGR 19.8% Till 2033.

who is winning?

Boss Insights, Bankable, Banxware GmbH, Flywire, SDK. Finance, Finix, plaid, Marqeta, Synapse, MX, Openpaid, Railsbank, Q2, Tink and UNIPAS Payments Technologies are some of the leading embedded banking solution providers across Europe.

These players are using various strategies to improve their revenues and expand their presence. This includes new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

recent developments:

in June 2022To launch its corporate embedded finance platform across Europe, Finquirer received a Payment Institution License from the National Bank of Romania.

More Valuable Insights:

In this report from Future Market Insights (FMI), Europe embedded banking has been divided into four segments. This includes the solution (embedded banking platform APIs and services (payment processing, lending, contactless payments, card issuance, bank transfers and others)), the size of the organization (small and medium-sized organizations and large organizations), the end user (banks, FinTech). corporations, investment firms and others), and countries. Europe Embedded Banking Market

Europe Embedded Banking Market Segmentation

Solution by:

Embedded Banking Platform API

Services payment process Loan contactless payment card issuance Bank transfer Other



According to the size of the organization:

small and medium sized organizations

large organizations

By end user:

banks

Fintech Corporation

investment firms

Other

By countries:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

spain

benelux

Russia

rest of Europe

