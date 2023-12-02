Europe and America differ on treatment of gender discrepancy in minors

Dr. Angela Goephardt, medical director of the Children’s Minnesota Gender Health Program, stands in a , [+] The hallway of the Children’s Minnesota Specialty Center in Minneapolis on April 11, 2023. Access to health care for trans minors is “lifesaving,” said Goephardt, program director of gender health at Children’s Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US. With access to gender-affirming care, “they have less anxiety, less depression, they think less about suicide and they act on suicidal thoughts less often,” Goefferd said. (Photo by Agnes Bunn/AFP) (Photo by Agnes Bunn/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

In the US, a politically partisan divide is taking shape between states that allow youth gender-affirming care and guarantee access to it and those that ban such treatment altogether. Twenty-two states have banned the use of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgery in minors.

In Europe the political divisions on this topic are not as clear as they are in the US, but the debate is much more fact-based. An increasing number of countries have conducted systematic reviews of the evidence to determine the benefits and risks of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. And the findings of these reviews – that certainty of benefits is “very low” – have informed changes in policy regarding the treatment of gender incongruence in minors. Although European health authorities are not banning the treatment, minors can currently use puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in six European countries—Norway, the UK Sweden, Denmark, France and Finland. Only If they meet strict eligibility requirements, usually in the context of a strictly controlled research setting.

Unlike Europe, there appears to be no middle ground in the US, instead the discussion on trans care for youth is polarized, with diametrically opposed viewpoints. It either provides access to the full set of services, including pharmaceutical interventions, without reservation and cites existing evidence as if it is established science, or bans therapy altogether.

Europeans are taking a more cautious approach to the care of gender nonconforming minors and basing their decisions on evidence-based medicine rather than politics. In particular, there are concerns about the risk-benefit ratio regarding the administration of transitional therapies. This, in turn, has led to a “reevaluation of clinical practice guidelines” that now generally limit eligibility for gender incongruity care to research settings.

For example, in March, the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board announced that it would revise its current clinical recommendations. Updated guidelines limit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition-related surgeries to clinical research settings.

The British National Health Service announced an interim policy last year, citing “significant uncertainties” around the use of hormone treatments, prohibiting “puberty-suppressing hormones from being administered to children and adolescents” outside of research settings. Should not be started regularly”.

Among the reasons for the closure of Tavistock’s gender and identity development service in north London in 2022, practitioners expressed concerns that some patients were sent down the gender transition pathway too early. Hilary Cass, who led an independent review of gender identity services for young people, said there was “insufficient evidence” to give any solid advice regarding the routine use of puberty blockers. They advised the NHS to “enrol young people being considered for hormone treatment into a formal research protocol.”

A 2022 report commissioned by the Swedish government concluded that “the scientific basis is not sufficient” to continue hormone treatment on children without further research. Health officials said puberty blockers, hormones and mastectomy should only be used in “exceptional cases”, as the risks likely outweigh the benefits. Current clinical practice guidelines indicate that healthcare providers should prioritize psychotherapy and “reserve hormonal interventions for extreme cases.”

A notable change in policy this year means that most young people referred to centralized gender clinics in Denmark will no longer receive prescriptions for puberty blockers, hormones or surgery. Rather, they receive medical counseling and other support services.

In France, in February 2022 the Académie Nationale de Médecine recommended “the greatest reserve” when considering puberty blockers or hormone treatments. The academy warned that the risk of “over-diagnosis” is real and urged caution when evaluating patients.

Finland was one of the first countries to adopt the so-called Dutch Protocol for pediatric gender therapy. In the 1990s, Dutch gender experts began laying the foundation for a comprehensive manual, if you will, for providing gender-affirming health care for minors. As envisioned, the Dutch protocol determined a set of criteria for treatment eligibility. The onset of gender dysphoria in childhood, the increase in gender incongruence following the transition to puberty, the absence of significant psychiatric comorbidity, and demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the consequences of medical transition should be documented. Treatment with puberty blockers can be started only from the age of 12 years. Interventions with apparently irreversible effects, including cross-sex hormones and surgery, are not available until the ages of 16 and 18, respectively. If patients undergo the transition process, all youth are provided psychotherapy.

Described as a “careful and cautious approach”, it was devised by practitioners and carefully documented from the late 1990s to 2012. However, by 2015, Finnish gender specialists were observing that most of their patients did not meet the relatively strict eligibility of the Dutch protocol. Requirements for drug treatment.

After years of additional research, a public health body in Finland recommended that minors experiencing gender dysphoria be first provided with psychological support and, if further medical treatment is sought, that the patient be informed “about the risks associated with To be made aware.”

Ultimately, this prompted Finnish health authorities to systematically review the evidence on the benefits and risks of hormonal intervention. Subsequently, the findings of these reviews showed that the studies cited in support of hormonal intervention for adolescents are of “very low” certainty. This, in turn, led to severe restrictions on access to hormones.

Even in the Netherlands, where practice guidelines have not yet been revised, the authors in an article published in February this year concluded that “In particular, on gender transition in young people under 18 More research is urgently needed.” Referring to the importance of examining the long-term effects of “medicalized” transgender care.

What’s notable about the article is that it quotes extensively from one of the original members of the Dutch team of researcher-clinicians who recommended the use of puberty blockers in children with gender dysphoria more than two decades ago. Had taken the lead.

Furthermore, recent data analyzed by Dutch physicians has given them pause over just how watertight the Dutch protocol is. They observed that when monitored, some patients who transitioned under a strictly followed version of the Dutch protocol displayed reproductive regret, body shame, and sexual dysfunction. In December 2022, these preliminary findings were presented by Dutch experts at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health WPATH symposium.

According to European health authorities and medical experts, all things considered, there is as yet no medical consensus for the use of pharmaceutical and surgical interventions in gender dysphoric minors.

And so officials are “taping the brakes,” moving away from care that prioritizes access to pharmaceutical and surgical interventions, toward a less medicalized and more conservative approach that addresses potential psychiatric comorbidities and the developmental implications of trans identity.” Investigates “etiology”.

On the other hand, in the US, the introduction of guardrails being introduced in Europe is sometimes labeled “transphobic” or “science denying”.

At the risk of overgeneralizing, the American approach allows minors greater autonomy, with the role of the medical establishment mostly being to consent to the child’s declaration that he or she is trans. This positive model removes many of the safety measures imposed by, say, the Dutch protocol, resulting in a potential lack of medical precautions.

Perhaps it is advisable to apply the precautionary principle, as some European countries are doing: that is, the introduction of treatments whose ultimate effects are either disputed or unknown should be carefully reviewed before their routine adoption. .