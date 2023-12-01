Euronext expands clearing in cash markets

Euronext forms the backbone of capital markets union in Europe by providing a clearing house for cash markets to promote an integrated European financial market and ecosystem.

The successful expansion of the clearing offering to the Euronext cash markets, completed on schedule in November 2023, delivers significant synergies

This major step paves the way for the European expansion of Euronext’s clearing offering for financial and commodity derivatives, confirmed for Q3 2024, and positions Euronext across the entire trading value chain to create value for clients. Has been given.

Euronext, the leading pan-European markets infrastructure, announces the successful achievement of the first major strategic milestone of Euronext Clearing, the expansion of its clearing offering for Euronext cash markets.

Following the expansion of clearing activities in the Euronext Brussels cash markets on 6 November 2023, Euronext successfully expanded its clearing offering to the cash markets of France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Portugal on schedule on 27 November 2023. As of that date, Euronext Clearing, the pan-European clearing house, now clears equities, ETFs, structured products, warrants and bonds across six Euronext markets. On average, Euronext Clearing clears approximately 2 million transactions on a daily basis for its 52 European and local clearing members, 37 of which were included as part of the expansion, covering all the major clearing members in the industry. This successful migration establishes Euronext Clearing as the central counterparty (CCP) of choice for Euronext’s cash markets, processing approximately 25% of European cash trades. This change makes an important contribution to creating the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, thereby reducing the fragmentation of European capital markets.

This major move paves the way for the expansion of Euronext clearing activities for listed and commodity derivatives in the third quarter of 2024. In addition to physical post-trade capabilities, Euronext is placed at the forefront of the entire financial landscape with a unique and meaningful presence. The value chain is ideally placed to capture future growth opportunities.

Through its expanded pan-European multi-asset-class CCP, Euronext will conduct clearing activities for direct cash, listed derivatives and commodity markets by the end of 2024, enabling clients to manage their collateral and access information on collateral. A single platform will be provided for. Risk, and clearing. Euronext Clearing has innovated with the adoption of a new VaR-based margin methodology in line with emerging market standards. The new methodology increases the efficiency and reliability of risk capture and allocation within the financial system. The launch of the integrated equity and derivatives default fund allows clients to leverage cross-margining to optimize their trading activities across the seven Euronext markets. The implementation of Harmonized Clearing allows market participants to streamline their entire trading lifecycle within Euronext and leverage Euronext securities to access T2S.

Since the acquisition of Borsa Italiana in April 2021, Euronext has demonstrated a unique expertise in delivering significant technology projects with the migration of the core data center from Basildon in the UK to Bergamo, Italy, as well as the successful migration of Italian cash equity Have done. ETF, fixed income, warrants and certificate markets thanks to Euronext’s state-of-the-art proprietary trading platform Optiq®. The expansion of Euronext Clearing into the Euronext cash markets contributes significantly to reaching the targeted €70 million run-rate annual EBITDA synergy by the end of 2023. Euronext continues to work towards transferring Italian derivatives trading to Optiq in Q1 2024. Confirmation of the extension to Euronext clearing for Euronext listed derivatives by the third quarter of 2024 will significantly contribute to reaching the €115 million run-rate annual EBITDA synergy in the “Impact for Growth 2024” strategic plan by the end of 2024.

Stéphane Boznah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

The successful expansion of the Euronext clearing offering into the Euronext cash markets is an important milestone in the delivery of our Euronext “Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan and our ability to integrate and expand the European market infrastructure in a timely and seamless manner. It shows. This move will enable us to meet the needs of our customers across the entire business value chain, opening up new opportunities to develop innovative solutions in a more agile manner. This achievement is a further step towards establishing Euronext as the leading market infrastructure in Europe, providing unrivaled access to integrated European financial markets and becoming the backbone of European capital markets union. Thanks to the commitment of our teams and clients, we have once again demonstrated our unique ability to deliver complex projects to shape capital markets for future generations.

Anthony Attia, global head of derivatives and post-trade at Euronext, said:

“Euronext’s broad European presence places it with the infrastructure needed to establish a flexible pan-European clearinghouse. A clearing house’s efficiency and market protection depend on its ability to manage different asset classes and markets, and Euronext is taking advantage of the diversity of its different markets to enhance Euronext Clearing as a truly European clearing provider. . This effort includes substantial investment in technology, talent and a new risk framework, along with customer support to ensure its success. We have reached our objective of achieving critical mass, providing an entry point and optimal support to the financial community and enabling our clients to benefit from significant risk and collateral efficiencies. Now present across the entire trading value chain, Euronext is a unique point of entry into European capital markets, from pre-listing through T2S to post-trade, thereby creating integrated European capital markets.

Source: Euronext

Source: www.marketsmedia.com