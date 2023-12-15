Timothée Chalamet shone as the master chocolate maker in the musical of his younger years.

When it was first announced, I groaned. Do we really need a prequel to explain Willy Wonka’s backstory?

When Timothée Chalamet was shown in the lead role, I groaned again. It seemed like a wrong move for a star who has chosen the best work so far.

When the trailer released, I was three out of three. It seemed like a twee approach with Chalamet’s impression ringing hollow.

Then I saw it. And I couldn’t help but smile the whole way.

wonka It’s an absolute delight of a movie that’s perfect for the Christmas season. Taking place decades before the action of Roald Dahl’s books and films, a young Willy Wonka (Chalamet) arrives in an eclectic mix of all European cities with one dream: to become a world-famous chocolate maker at the Galeries Gourmet.

Things go rapidly wrong for the aspiring diabetic as he signs himself into indentured servitude to two eccentric landlords (played with Dickensian confidence by Olivia Colman and Tom Davis). It gets even worse when Wonka’s sweet dreams are crushed by news of the sinister undercurrents of Galerie Gourmet. It is run by a cartel of chocolate barons (Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas and Matthew Baynton) who are paying off the church, led by a corrupt Father Julius (Rowan Atkinson) and the police chief (Keegan-Michael Key) .

Wonka befriends his fellow workers and leads a mini-chocolate rebellion. When he and his orphan friend Noodle (a superb Kailah Lane) wander around town to convince the locals about Wonka’s superior quality recipes, he confiscates the cocoa-beans of the production.

This may all sound a bit overwhelming, but there are a few things worth mentioning that were absent from the film’s promotional material. The first is a perfectly stacked cast. As well as the acting and comedy royalty already mentioned, there are also cameos from Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Simon Farnaby, Issy Suttie, Phil Wang and Charlotte Ritchie.

Then there’s the fact that it’s a musical. like the future mean Girls Remakes, trailers, and posters are trying to hide the fact that these movies are coming with complete songbooks. Is this a marketing strategy I’m unaware of? When I first learned that Wonka was a secret musical, I assumed it was because the studio didn’t trust the soundtrack.

The songs were written by Neil Hannon of the Divine Comedy and composer Joby Talbot and although there aren’t necessarily a lot of individual songs, the musical numbers themselves are the perfect vehicle for the narrative. However the opening three notes of ‘Pure Imagination’ bring back many moments and remind you how good the song could have been.

Ultimately, he’s the one who actually made the movie. Directed by Paul King, who co-wrote with Farnaby, I should have realized that Wonka was in safe hands. King is responsible for the quirky comedy shows ‘Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace’ and ‘The Mighty Boosh’ as ​​well as the wholesome and spellbinding Marvel Shows. paddington Movies. The king also seriously underestimated bunny and bull, Please go check it out, it’s amazing and no one has ever heard of it.

As a result, King’s direction delivers plenty of charm on screen. The musical numbers are staged with gusto, while the plot is played out with the skill of a high-quality Belgian confectioner – delicately balanced sweet and salty notes all packaged with an elaborate but delicious bow.

Chalamet also shines. If in the trailer he looks uncomfortable handling the character’s oddity, throughout the film he shows off the chocolatier’s wicked smile and imbues it with genuine magical charm. He doesn’t – and neither does the film – bring the darkness that made Gene Wilder so wonderful in the role, but it was a different performance for a different movie.

wonka is an attempt to create a new fairy tale chapter for the character. It may rough out the edges of the original, but it’s packed with charm and creates its own brand new story that’s bursting with creativity. This film is not a classic of cinema, but perhaps a kid-friendly Christmas time classic. It takes all the mysterious elements that made up Dahl’s original brilliance and crafts a whole new story.

wonka Now in theatres.

