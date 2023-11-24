Director Todd Haynes is back with one of his most playful and unsettling films to date.

Years after embarking on a scandalous age-gap affair, a couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) revisit the past when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives to research a film based on their lives.

Elizabeth (Portman) visits the couple, Gracie and Joe, 24 years after they suffered a scandal that sent Gracie to jail. Gracie met Joe when she was 36 and he was only 13. Nearly two decades later, they live a quiet and seemingly peaceful suburban life together, in which she devotes most of her time to baking cakes and him playing the father figure.

Initially, the meetings between Elizabeth and the happy family are considered mutually beneficial: Elizabeth gets the chance to study Gracie’s mannerisms, while Gracie and Jo hope Elizabeth will give them a sympathetic portrayal on screen. . However, beneath the sweet smiles and polite demeanor lies something more uneasy.

Is someone pretending or avoiding guilt? Who is performing for whom? And whose accounts can we trust?

Based on the ’90s tabloid scandal of Mary Kay Letourneau, who served a prison sentence for rape at the age of 35 after her sexual relationship with a 12-year-old boy became public. may december is a daring and deft satire that’s self-aware in all the right places.

Director Todd Haynes (Tune, I am not there, velvet Goldmine) works from a script by Sammy Burch, and explores the nature of acting and artistry – both personal and cinematic. What’s most impressive is how the filmmaker deftly delivers a risque tone.

At the same time a spicy drama and an entertaining black comedy that borders on cringe telenovela, may december It has all the elements of a dark-edged Brian De Palma film, mixed with a playful undercurrent of deliberately camp.

An opening scene sets the tone, as Marcelo Zavros’s impressive score makes its mark.

Gracie is preparing for Elizabeth’s arrival and opens her refrigerator.

The score is reduced.

Anything dramatic can happen.

The camera zooms in on Moore.

“I don’t think we have enough hot dogs,” she says.

It’s high-camp, and it lets the audience know about it very early on may december This is not what the logline might suggest. This is a film that will keep you guessing.

Rather thrillingly, given that this is where it may falter as a story so focused on the possibility of emotional and sexual grooming, the film’s bland humor never betrays the complexity of the narrative and its Bergmanesque psychological aspects. Doesn’t give. It’s an exciting gambit that pays off in a big way, as the film continues to unravel its layers as it progresses and never lets up.

Both Moore and Portman are sensational here, playing two women with different agendas, and who are terrifying in their own unique ways. Gracie may be as naive as she projects, or perhaps a master manipulator; Elizabeth is completely self-absorbed beneath the facade of someone who wants her portrayal to be absolutely perfect. Both are striving to get what they want at any cost and it is difficult to understand them – that is essentially so. Their electric visuals together keep changing the power dynamics, and ensure that the audience is engaged throughout.

As far as Melton is concerned, he’s the quiet MVP here. His performance is one that makes you feel haunted when the credits roll.

Joe has clearly been struggling with himself and his fossilized trauma for years, playing the role of a complacent father when he’s actually a shade closer. It is to the actor’s credit that his comparatively less showy turn gives the film a real sense of tragedy along with disarming honesty. In many ways, she is a pawn in a game played by both women, which suggests that this is a story of three people in different states of stunted development, each seeking to get their own needs met. Even if it means consuming others.

may december An incredibly uncomfortable watch at times, but not overly entertaining. It’s the kind of daring and challenging film that not only thrills its audience, but also credits them with a level of intelligence – one that allows them to recognize that some complex things need to be packaged more than they expect. Not there.

may december It premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and was released in select theaters before streaming on Netflix.

