A rich and sensitive biopic is rare. All the more reason not to miss ‘Maestro’.

Bradley Cooper is back with a masterful biopic of famed composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein – a film that proves again five years later a star is bornThat he is not just a heartthrob actor but a leading director in his own right.

In fact, the leading man is even behind the camera and on co-writing duties (with Josh Singer) for his sophomore effort, and artist Cleverly dodges the typical cradle-to-grave biopic formula by focusing on the decade-long love story between sexually fluid “Lenny” and Chilean actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Initially taking us to gorgeous monochromes in 1943, Bernstein got his big break at the age of 25 when he stepped in to conduct the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall. She has a male lover but he begins to woo Felicia, revealing his immense appetite for people as well as his inability to be alone. Which is quite difficult, because composing is often a very solitary discipline.

“My father thinks I could be the first great American conductor,” he tells his future wife.

“Is that what you want?” she asks.

“I want a lot of things.”

He does this, because Felicia knows the score from the beginning. Still, she is not going to give up.

We move from their courtship (featuring an excellent ‘On the Town’ song-and-dance number) to the 50s, 60s and 70s, showing the ups and downs of a 27-year marriage that ends with Felicia Yes, but doesn’t blame her husband’s sexuality. Admitting his arrogance, he fooled himself into thinking that what Lenny could give him was enough.

Mulligan shines, giving an impressive performance that never exaggerates the emotional beats and complements Cooper’s mesmerizing but by-design turn. artist It’s as much her story as it is Lenny’s, and both actors are magnetic on screen, bouncing off each other beautifully. Whether it’s teasing, gentle understanding or insults, their dialogue feels genuine, as it often overlaps in its fast-paced rhythm. This verbal pace works in tandem with Matthew Libatique’s stunning cinematography, which also establishes an old-fashioned, Golden Age of Hollywood mood.

Cooper is completely convincing as an actor who has aged through the decades – there’s no sign of distraction from prosthetics. Pay no attention to the silly brouhaha about “Jewish face” fiasco Regarding the prosthetic nose, let’s instead focus on how great the aging effects look throughout the film, as well as the final-act scene, a recreation of Bernstein’s famous performance of Mahler in New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Cooper accurately captures the musician’s humility and omnipresent verve, while his brief (and brilliantly edited) conversation with his then-ex-wife in the audience is extremely intimate. This will punish your tear ducts in the most beautiful of ways.

If there’s anything that could prove divisive artist, This is a lack of career context. Those unfamiliar with Bernstein’s vast artistic achievements may find themselves missing the background. Some hints point to his musical output, but there is a distinct lack of insight here.

However, it seems like a very conscious choice, to better focus on the dynamic portrait of a marriage driven by the creative ambition of a charismatic and narcissistic man with a thirst for life, and the compassionate and struggling woman who Have put it together. In doing so, Cooper avoids the tired biopic templates and geographical tropes of the genre, turning out either stale accounts or box-ticking exercises as neat as a Wikipedia page.

All you need is a stylish and touching tribute to an artist and a family, while also confirming that Cooper is just as much the real deal behind the camera as he is in front of it. And considering that both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg had already worked on this long-gestating biopic before Cooper came up with the genius, artist There was no guaranteed masterpiece.

We got one anyway.

artist Premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival and is now available in select theaters. It will arrive on Netflix on December 20th.

