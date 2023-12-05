Euro zone yields fall, stock rally gets a reprieve

[1/2]The German stock price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Staff/File Get photo licensing rights

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in six months on Tuesday and world shares settled at four-month highs as traders braced for a European Central Bank deal as early as 2024. Bet on rate cuts and fight. With the Federal Reserve’s perspective.

The 10-year Bund yield fell 7 basis points to 2.28%, the lowest since June 2, European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Reuters. There is no possibility of increase. Decline in inflation.

Bond yields move inversely to prices and government bonds in most developed markets globally took a hit after a sharp rise in central bank policy rates due in 2022 and earlier this year.

“This is the last nail in the coffin of a further rate hike, even though no one expected it,” Andrzej Szczepaniak, senior economist at Nomura, said of Schnabel’s comments.

Traders are now pricing in the full price of a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank at its March meeting and about 150 basis points by the end of 2024.

The euro dropped, recovered and ended slightly lower at $1.0829.

Rate cuts are also expected in the US and traders are bullish on the possibility of a rate cut of 50 basis points by June. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down 5 basis points at 4.24%, some way back from the previous day’s 6-basis-point rise.

“The market has more or less perfected the soft landing scenario (for the US economy),” said Moh Seong Sim, a Bank of Singapore strategist. “There was a bit of a reality check overnight – maybe it was too ambitious.”

US job openings data are due at 1530 GMT, and the most important data release of the week, US non-farm payrolls data, which showed signs of a slowdown in the job market last month, will be published on Friday.

Equity markets retreated somewhat on Tuesday, with the MSCI World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) falling 0.17%, after hitting a four-month high on Monday after the November storm, when expected rate cuts hit the U.S. And stocks strengthened in Europe.

Europe’s broader STOXX 600 index was flat (.STOXX), although US S&P 500 futures fell 0.25%. Earlier in the day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.1%, with Hong Kong the biggest loser with a 1.9% decline. (.His)

The Hang Seng index is down more than 17% so far this year, while world shares are up nearly 15%, as investors exited Chinese assets as the economy faltered.

In late Asian trading, ratings agency Moody’s cut its outlook on China’s government credit rating to negative from stable, citing risks from lower medium-term economic growth and a major correction in the country’s huge property sector.

dovish rba

The Australian dollar was the biggest mover among developed market currencies, falling 0.67% to $0.690 after the central bank kept interest rates on hold, as expected, but stressed that future direction would depend on rates data. .

“We suspect markets were expecting a more hawkish statement given the unusually long time before the next (Reserve Bank of Australia) meeting on February 6,” said Lenny Jin, global FX strategist at HSBC.

“The RBA did not forcefully buck the trend of easing of financial conditions that has been underway globally since November.”

Falling coal and gas prices pushed Australia’s current account into deficit in the September quarter, data on Tuesday showed.

In commodity trading, Brent crude futures were up 1% at $78.95 a barrel, having fallen overnight on doubts that producers would further cut output.

Chicago wheat stood at its highest level since late August after the US Agriculture Department confirmed the largest outright private sale to China in years.

Gold remained above $2,000 after a volatile Monday session, when it hit a record high in Asia before falling sharply.

