Inflation in the euro zone has fallen sharply and has reached its lowest level in two years. Euronews Business presented the latest figures.

Advertisement

The latest data from Eurostat shows that the inflation rate in the euro area or eurozone declined to 2.4% year-on-year (y/y) in November 2023, down from a 2.9% annual rate in October 2023.

This slowdown in inflation brings the European Central Bank (ECB)’s 2% inflation target back into clear focus for the first time since summer 2021, potentially signaling an imminent change in monetary policy.

The decline in inflation was driven by a variety of factors. Energy costs fell 11.5%, a more significant decline than October’s -11.2%. In addition, inflation rates decreased for services (4.0% vs. 4.6%), food, alcohol and tobacco (6.9% vs. 7.4%), as well as non-energy industrial goods (2.9% vs. 3.5%).

Even after excluding volatile energy and food items from inflation calculations, price pressures fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since April 2022, and below an earlier forecast of 3.9%.

Markets now fully price in ECB rate cut in April 2024

The ongoing deflation trend in the Eurozone has prompted market bets on an interest rate cut by the ECB in 2024, as borrowing costs are currently at historic highs.

Ahead of the release of the inflation data, euro zone interest rate futures already included expectations of a rate cut of more than 110 basis points in 2024. This effectively implied the possibility of at least four rate cuts of 25 basis points each by December 2024.

While Bank of Greece Governor Yanis Stournaras recently expressed some skepticism about an April rate cut, November’s weaker-than-expected inflation report prompted traders to price the full rate cut for April 2024. Have done.

However, as November’s inflation report further strengthened market expectations that the ECB will cut rates early next year, traders are now fully pricing in an April cut.

“The risks to the euro zone economy remain tilted to the downside,” Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta, known for his dovish stance within the ECB board, said after the release of the inflation report.

What could prompt the ECB to cut rates in 2024?

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged during its latest meeting in October, ending a streak of 15 consecutive months of rate hikes.

However, as the deflationary trend coincides with a slowdown in economic activity, pressure is increasing on the ECB to consider a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024.

Real interest rates in the eurozone, calculated as the difference between ECB policy rates and inflation, have now reached 2.1%, the highest level since July 2007. This situation effectively translates into extremely restrictive monetary policy given the current economic condition of the euro. Area.

In addition to rising real interest rates, euro zone GDP declined by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023, and signs of economic stress remain, potentially leading to a technical recession in the fourth quarter.

Private sector activity surveys, as measured by the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), indicate contraction in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with readings falling below the 50 threshold in November.

“The eurozone economy is stuck in the mud. Over the past four to five months, both the manufacturing and services sectors have been experiencing a relatively sustained contraction pace. Considering the flash PMI data for November in our Nowcast model suggests the possibility of a second consecutive quarter of GDP decline. This would be in line with generally accepted criteria for a technical recession,” said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Who can stop the ECB from cutting rates in 2024?

Despite ongoing economic challenges, a resurgence in inflation may keep the ECB more hawkish than anticipated. Given the current economic contraction in the euro area, any resurgence in inflation pressures must originate from external factors.

A wildcard in this context could be energy prices and their ability to transfer inflationary pressures onto other consumer goods. For example, large oil production cuts by OPEC+ may be closely monitored by policymakers in Frankfurt. However, indifferent members of the ECB may prefer to leave energy out of the equation and focus on key price pressures.

As the euro zone navigates these economic uncertainties, the question remains: when will the ECB decide to cut interest rates in 2024? The answer will likely depend on the emerging economic and inflation scenario in the coming months.

Source