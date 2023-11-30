Euro zone inflation falls to 2.4% below expectations

Annual inflation in the euro zone fell to 2.4% in November from 2.9% in October, well below forecast.

Core inflation fell to 3.6% from 4.2%, boosting expectations of a rate cut by the European Central Bank.

Core inflation – a measure closely watched by the European Central Bank that excludes the volatile effects of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – also came in below expectations, falling to 3.6% from 4.2% in October.

Energy prices continued their significant year-on-year decline, hitting -11.5% in November. Food, alcohol and tobacco contributed the most at 6.9%.

Headline inflation has now declined significantly from a peak of 10.6% in October 2022. Inflation in Germany and France, the euro zone’s largest economies, fell to 2.3% and 3.8% respectively.

ECB officials have repeatedly stressed that it is too early to declare victory on price rises in the 20-member euro zone bloc, as they monitor wage growth and potential pressures from energy markets.

Matthew Savary, chief European strategist at BCA Research, said traders would now be tempted to bring forward expectations for the deadline for the first ECB rate cut, but argued that the central bank’s concerns over labor market tightness would be “sooner rather than later.” Will remain in”. Rate cut.”

Separate data released on Thursday by statistics agency Eurostat showed that unemployment in the euro zone remained at a record low of 6.5% in October, despite a contraction in the euro zone economy in the third quarter.

“For the ECB, there are growing signs of an imminent victory on inflation,” Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING, said in a note. He said some of the impact of the current monetary tightening has not yet been felt.

“So it is right for the market to consider a rate cut for 2024. We believe the first cut could happen before the summer.”

