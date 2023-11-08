Euro zone inflation declines sharply, but headline rate hits new record high of 5.7%

Annual inflation across the eurozone fell from 8.5% in February to 6.9% in March, one of the sharpest declines in recent years.

The health of the Eurozone economy continues to give mixed signals.

Annual inflation across the euro zone fell to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February, one of the sharpest declines in recent years, according to preliminary data released on Friday.

However, at the same time, core inflation reached an all-time high of 5.7%, a stark reminder of how complex and complicated the phenomenon of rising prices has become.

core inflation Excludes volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and gives a more accurate diagnosis of the current state of the economy.

This indicator is closely monitored by the European Central Bank to decide new increases in interest rates, which are aimed at curbing consumer demand and reducing prices.

A new hike by the Bank is almost guaranteed after the latest reading: core inflation has never been this high since the introduction of the euro.

“Inflation down sharply in Eurozone. Good news!” European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said in reaction to the flash estimate published by Eurostat.

“But core inflation, led by food and services, remains high.”

For the first time in months, energy, one of the main drivers behind rising prices, experienced a deflationary move, falling from 13.7% in February to -0.9% in March.

European gas prices have been on a steady downward trend since the beginning of the year very welcome relief For homes and companies.

However, inflation in food and alcohol products saw a fresh increase, rising to 15.4% in March from 15% in February, the highest rate among core categories.

A year ago, the same indicator was hovering around the 5% range.

Of the 20 countries using the single currency, six remain in double-digit territory: Latvia (17.3%), Estonia (15.6%), Lithuania (15.2%), Slovakia (14.8%), Croatia (10.5%) and Slovenia (10.4%).

Luxembourg currently enjoys the lowest inflation in the eurozone at 3%, while Spain’s rate has almost halved, falling to 3.1% from 6% in March.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, also saw a decline of 9.3% to 7.8% on an annual basis. France’s inflation rate in March was 6.6% while Italy’s was 8.2%.

This number is still miles away from the 2% annual target adopted by the European Central Bank, whose main mission is to maintain price stability.

The aggressive interest hike initiated by the Frankfurt-based institution has raised fears of an economic crisis for debt-ridden companies, banks and governments.

But despite the latest turmoil in financial markets, ECB President Christine Lagarde has taken action against this notionHe stressed that controlling inflation is of paramount importance.

“There is no compromise between price stability and financial stability,” Lagarde told MEPs earlier this month.

“We’re not compromising one because of the other. We address them with different sets of tools.”

