Euro zone inflation data, stocks, news

CNBC Pro: These stocks are charting bullish ‘golden crosses’ – and have risen every time in the past

According to chart patterns closely watched by technical analysts, three stocks are on the verge of an uptrend.

This phenomenon, known as the “golden cross”, occurs when a stock’s 50-day moving average price rises above the longer-term 200-day moving average. Wall Street considers this pattern a bullish sign of a potential rally to come.

This comes as the S&P 500 is up nearly 10%, and charting analysts expect to see further gains in the index.

Technical analysis is often used to identify entry points for a stock. Of course, the process uses historical data to chart future results, which are not guaranteed.

CNBC Pro: Nvidia and more: These global stocks will soar on $324 billion autonomous vehicle boom, analysts say

Autonomous vehicles — or vehicles equipped with chips and sensors to enable self-driving — are gaining momentum, according to Fubon Research, and many stocks are performing well off the theme.

“Automobiles will drive the next industrial revolution by mimicking the evolution of the smart phone industry,” analysts at the research house wrote in November. As countries focus on vehicle safety, they are also likely to implement the installation of ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems). are doing.” , 27 note distributed by Jefferies.

Autonomous and electric transportation systems such as electric vehicles are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% to reach $324 billion in 2030 – making them the industry’s “largest growth segment,” the analysts said.

CNBC Pro: Cash vs. bonds – The pros say what to buy for the next 2 years and beyond

Depending on whether this will remain high for a longer period of time or if rates start to go lower, investors may be wondering whether they should stay in cash, or start investing in bonds.

UK asset management firm Schroders said it is now possible to earn 5% on cash deposits in the US and UK, and between 3% and 4% in Europe. This is largely the same as what investors can get on government bonds, while high-quality corporate bonds yield higher returns of about 6.5% in the US and UK and 4.6% in Europe.

“But bond prices can go up and down whereas cash can’t. This has led many investors to wonder: Is it worth bothering with bonds at all?” It said.

What the pros say on how to invest in the fixed income sector – cash or bonds – over the next two years and beyond.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are off to a positive start on Thursday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 3 points at 7,425, Germany’s DAX up 29 points at 16,194, France’s CAC up 6 points at 7,277 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open up 18 points at 29,730.

Regional investors will keep a close eye on preliminary euro zone inflation data for November released on Thursday. Final third-quarter GDP data for France is also due, as are German unemployment figures for November.

