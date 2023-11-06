Euro zone economy started fourth quarter on the backfoot, raising recession fears – PMI

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) – The slump in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in key services industries weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, raising the likelihood of a recession in the 20-nation currency union. Is. ,

Official data showed the economy shrank 0.1% in the previous quarter and Monday’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October indicated the bloc entered the quarter on the backfoot.

The HCOB PMI, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good guide of overall economic health, fell to 46.5 in October from 47.2 in September, its lowest reading since November 2020 when much of the continent COVID-19 restrictions were tightened.

It was below the 50 mark for the fifth consecutive month separating growth from contraction and matching initial estimates.

The PMI for the services sector fell to 47.8 from 48.7, also matching its flash estimate.

“It seems that the services sector in the euro area has been struggling for this last quarter. With a sharp decline in new business, it does not paint a good picture for what lies ahead,” said chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia. Said. Hamburg Commercial Bank.

“There could be a decline in Eurozone GDP in the fourth quarter,” he said, adding that France is the worst performing major economy in the bloc, while Germany and Italy are far behind.

Manufacturing activity took a step back in October, according to an Allied survey last week that showed new orders contracted at one of the fastest rates since the data were first collected in 1997.

It was a similar picture for services and the new business index, a gauge of demand, was at its lowest since the start of 2021 at 45.6 from 46.4, as indebted consumers felt pinched by price rises and increased borrowing costs and He had his hand on his pocket.

Last month the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at a record high, ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes, but it insisted growing market talk of rate cuts was premature.

Policymakers there, who have failed to get inflation to target, will likely take some heart from the easing of price pressures shown in the PMI survey, as both input and output price indices fell from September’s readings.

The composite output price index declined to 52.0 from 52.2, its lowest reading since the beginning of 2021. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source