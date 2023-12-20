Euro Stock Futures Up on Treasury Rate-Cut Bets: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries as well as European equity futures rose as traders ignored warnings from policymakers seeking to rein in expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut.

Most read from Bloomberg

Benchmarks across Asia rose, while China fell following Wall Street’s rally on Tuesday. Treasury 10-year yields fell three basis points to 3.91%. US stock contracts traded flat.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there was no urgency to cut rates, but that did not affect market expectations. A Bank of America Corp survey found on Tuesday that speculation about a Fed easing is making investors the most optimistic they have been since early 2022. Traders are also betting on higher short-term US yields as investors pull back from a willingness to fight the soft pivot.

Japan’s benchmark government bond yields fell to their lowest since the Bank of Japan changed yield curve control in late July. Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 stock gauge rose to its highest in more than five months after the central bank kept investors in the dark about when it might adjust policy. The yen gained for the first time in four days.

“A soft U.S. dollar, soft European yields and a nice rally on Wall Street overnight set the stage for a good start,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “A softer JPY that led to a rise in Nikkei due to BOJ pushback was also good for equity bulls in Asia to mark rallies in the US.”

The BOJ’s decision to remain on hold is likely to support Japanese stocks in the near term, but risks such as an earnings decline could derail a correction during the January to March period, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Ryota Sakagami said in a Wrote comment.

the story continues

“Expectations for policy changes have moderated, after being somewhat subdued since early December,” Rie Nishihara, chief Japan equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. The bank is maintaining its overweight stance on domestic demand and financial stocks on expectations that Japan will move out of the deflationary environment and interest rates will rise.

Meanwhile, Chinese banks kept their benchmark lending rates intact, following the central bank’s decision to halt policy interest rate cuts earlier this month.

Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin struck a more dovish tone, suggesting the U.S. central bank would lower interest rates if recent progress on inflation continues. Other policymakers, however, have pushed back on rate cut bets more aggressively. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee and the Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester suggested on Monday that expectations were premature.

Investors are awaiting data readouts from the U.S. to strengthen their rate bets, including Wednesday’s current home sales, Thursday’s third-quarter gross domestic product print and Friday’s durable goods orders and personal consumption expenditures – inflation Fed. Preferred solution – includes.

In the corporate world, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu will take over the company’s core e-commerce business and replace one of its most experienced executives at the helm of China’s largest online marketplace.

Oil was little changed after two days of gains, as traders and shippers braced for the possibility of more disruption in the Red Sea. Gold also remained stable.

Major events of this week:

UK inflation, Wednesday

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence, Existing Home Sales, Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, Initial Jobless Claims, Conference. Board Leading Index, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

US personal income and expenditure, new home sales, durable goods, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed at 6:49 a.m. London time. S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0958

Japanese yen little changed at 143.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1358 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6765

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2714

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $42,822.36

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,208.8

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 3.90%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell eight basis points to 0.555%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 4.05%

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Tasia Sipahutar and Yumi Teso.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com