Euro gains against US dollar, impact of economic data on currency market By Investing.com

New York – The euro saw a modest rise against the US dollar today, with the trading pair reaching 1.0883, amid a mix of economic indicators from both regions. Eurozone current account results beat expectations, providing some support for the single currency, while the US dollar struggled to find its footing after weaker-than-expected economic reports.

Earlier today, the EUR/USD pair was trading near stable levels around 1.0850. Demand for the US dollar eased after reports that US jobless claims rose by nearly 231,000 in October and industrial production declined by nearly half a percent. These data contributed to a decline in US Treasury yields, with the benchmark tenure yield falling nearly one percentage point to around 4.4 percent.

The US dollar remained bearish, despite positive housing sector data released later in the day. The main reason for this was the earlier disappointing economic results which continued to put pressure on the currency.

On the technical front, the EUR/USD pair’s movements were limited within the range marked by 1.0887 and 1.0831 on the H1 chart. The currency pair bounced below the lower midline of the ascending pitchfork, indicating strong upward pressure. Analysts suggest that if EUR/USD maintains its position above this key technical level, further upside may be possible. A rise above today’s peak at 1.0892 would signal further bullishness for the pair.

The overall market mood was cautiously optimistic, with gains in European and US stock indices indicating a favorable risk environment. US stock index futures rose 0.65 percent and U.S. stock index futures added 0.2 percent, potentially contributing to EUR/USD’s overall weekly gain.

Market participants are also awaiting upcoming US housing starts and building permits data; However, broader risk sentiment is expected to continue to play an important role in determining trading direction.

In short, while short-term activity shows a bullish bias for EUR/USD, traders remain cautious as they navigate through mixed economic signals and await further data that could impact global currency markets.

