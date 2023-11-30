(Bloomberg) — European shares rose and the euro retreated after weak French data boosted bets on a rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.1% and is on track for its best month since January. The euro weakened 0.3% against the dollar, while ten-year Bund yields slipped four basis points. Traders are betting on the start of ECB interest rate cuts next year.

Treasuries halted their rally as traders waited for further signals about the possible timing of an interest rate cut next year. Data due Thursday are expected to drop the Fed’s favorite inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index — to its slowest annual rate since the start of 2021 in October.

“On the other side of the pond the momentum is likely to remain bullish,” wrote Evelyn Gomez-Lichty, multi-asset strategist at Mizuho International Plc in London. “The PCE inflation data for October most likely echoes what we already saw in the October CPI and PPI reports and adds to the soft-landing narrative.”

The French economy shrank 0.1% and inflation in November fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the year. Markets now show a quarter-point cut in full-price ECB rates by April.

US data on Wednesday provided support for a soft landing for the US economy. The Fed said in its latest “Beige Book” that economic activity has slowed in recent weeks as consumers have pulled back discretionary spending. Gross domestic product grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, while consumer spending grew at a less robust rate.

Traders are awaiting a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.

The litmus test will be “whether Powell reinforces the dovish messages” from other Fed speakers this week, George Bourie, chief investment strategist for fixed income at Allspring Global Investments LLC, told Bloomberg TV. “We think the market is definitely getting ahead of itself a little bit at the front-end of the curve.”

Elsewhere, China’s equities have emerged amid a global rally this month on concerns about the growth outlook, after a report on Thursday showed the country’s manufacturing and services sectors contracted in November.

Oil rose for the third day as an important meeting of traders is about to take place in which OPEC+ will decide the production policy for the new year. There was little change in gold after five days of rise. Bitcoin is hovering near the $38,000 mark.

Major events of this week:

OPEC+ meeting, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Unemployment, Thursday

US Personal Income, PCE Deflator, Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, Thursday

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US manufacturing spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a “fireside chat” in Atlanta on Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee speaks on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% at 8:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 0.4%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.2%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0946

Japanese yen little changed at 147.11 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1391 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2696

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $37,691.26

Ether was little changed at $2,027.15

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 2.41%

UK 10-year yield rose three basis points to 4.12%

Goods

