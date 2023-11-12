EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterne Powell keeps pressure on the Euro

EUR/USD Analysis

Fed > ECB Contributing to Euro’s weakness last week.

Euro and US CPI are the highlights of this upcoming week.

EUR/USD is expected to fall.

euro elemental background

The Euro has been massively impacted by central bank speakers last week and the Federal Reserve has won a hard-fought battle. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell resisted dovish talk and left the door open to additional interest rate hikes if necessary – a net gain for the US dollar during the week.

The euro hasn’t been helped by poor Chinese economic data, which is having a negative impact on the region’s already languishing manufacturing sector. This has resulted in currency markets seeing cumulative rate cuts of about 85bps until December 2024 compared to the Fed’s 75bps, thus playing into the greenback’s hands through a carry trade. The USD remains favorable in the current environment due to the relatively strong economy as well as the ongoing war in the Middle East which plays into its safe haven attractiveness.

The week ahead (see economic calendar below) is relatively more action-packed than last week, with releases in both the Eurozone and the US scheduled throughout the week. The focus will be on US CPI and Euro CPI respectively. Euro zone headline inflation is expected to fall sharply from 4.3% to 2.9%, which could have a negative impact on the euro.

Economic Calendar (GMT+02:00)

Source: Refinitiv

technical analysis

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venkatesh, IG

The daily EUR/USD daily chart has once again failed to break the bearish flag resistance and remains between the 200-day moving average (blue) and the 50-day moving average (yellow). Although the pair is currently above the midpoint level of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the technical pattern above suggests that a bearish tone should signal a support breakdown.

Resistance Level:

1.0800/200-day MA

flag resistance

1.0700

Support Level:

1.0635

50 day ma

1.0600

flag support

1.0500

IG customer sentiment data: bearish

IGCS shows that retail traders are not currently net long on EUR/USD, with 60% of traders currently holding long positions (at the time of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes impact EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

market sentiment

