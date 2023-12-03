It’s hard to get excited after looking at the recent performance of UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC), with its stock down 5.0% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which looks quite promising in this case. Specifically, we decided to study UMediC Group Berhad’s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company’s shareholders.

How is ROE calculated?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMediC Group Berhad is:

16% = RM10m ÷ RM63m (based on trailing twelve months to July 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for every MYR1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made MYR0.16 profit.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

UMediC Group Berhad’s earnings growth and 16% ROE

For starters, UMediC Group Berhad’s ROE looks acceptable. The company’s ROE looks quite impressive especially when compared to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to the extraordinary 33% net income growth UMediC Group Berhad has seen over the last five years. We believe there may be other factors that are having a positive impact on the company’s earnings growth. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared UMEDIC Group Berhad’s net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is similar compared to the industry’s average growth rate of 32% over the same period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await. What is UMC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether UMC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is UMediC Group Berhad reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Although the company paid a portion of its dividends in the past, it currently does not pay a dividend. This is likely what is driving the high earnings growth numbers discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with the performance of UMediC Group Berhad. In particular, it is great to see that the company is investing heavily in its business and has seen its earnings grow significantly along with a high rate of returns. Should this happen, a study of the latest analyst forecasts shows that the company is expected to see a deceleration in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

