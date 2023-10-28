Oct. 28—Euclid will host a Ward Six meeting on Oct. 28 starting at 10 a.m., with a major topic of conversation being the planned community and wellness center that is expected to be over budget.

According to city officials, this has been addressed in public and committee meetings, and so far has not received an answer as to how to defray the cost.

The meeting will be held in the Upper School Hall, located at 351 E. 260th St. According to a press release, officials from Euclid’s planning and development team will show some of the proposed plans to the public and hold “informal conversations with residents and stakeholders.”

City Councilman John Wojtyla said he wanted to host the Ward Six meeting to communicate with ward residents and update them on construction planned for the area. Additionally, $50,000 in Community Development Supplemental Grant funding is on the table for potential projects for which he will seek input.

“Planning and Development are really looking for community input on what they want to see there,” Wojtyla said.

According to Wojtyla, the original budget for the Community and Wellness Center was about $10 million, but it is now $12.5 million.

“The consultant has completed the first part of it and has come up with conceptual plans,” he said. “And they’ve come up with an estimate for it. Right now it’s $12.5 million. We had a meeting about two or three weeks ago to see how we fill the gap.”

Euclid Recreation Director Mac Stephens says the over-budget project is the result of a desire for more amenities at the planned center. He met with members of the Executive Finance Committee this week to discuss how to handle the increased budget.

“What we’re trying to do is determine if there’s a way to reduce costs,” Stephens said. “Or do we want to go with what we currently have. How do we do that if we decide to go with what we currently have, we finance that portion which is $10 million That will be more than what we have set aside in the ARPA fund. That hasn’t been determined yet.”

Stephens said one problem is that initial plans already had more than $10 million coming from federal American Rescue Plan spending funds.

“Initially, it came in closer to $16 million,” Stephens said. “But that was with an indoor walking track and other features, which reduced the cost somewhat after they were removed.

“There were some things on the exterior design that were requested, so trying to figure out how we can accommodate some of the input we got from residents and council and move forward from there.”

