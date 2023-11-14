By Andrew Gray and Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) – German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday the European Union will miss its target of supplying 1 million artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine by next March.

Pistorius, who arrived at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, also questioned the wisdom of setting the target in March this year with a 12-month deadline.

Pistorius’ comments were the first public admission by a senior European minister that the target would not be met, although diplomats and officials have been privately expressing doubts about the target for months.

This goal was set in response to Ukraine’s urgent and ongoing need for 155-millimeter artillery shells, which has become a critical element in its fight against Russian aggression as the conflict has escalated into intense warfare.

Pistorius told reporters, “I did not promise 1 million rounds, and that was deliberate. The right question to ask would be whether 1 million was ever a realistic target.”

“There were voices that were warning: ‘You better be careful, 1 million can easily be said, the money is available, (but) there must be production’. These warning voices have unfortunately just proven ,” They said.

“It is safe to assume that 1 million rounds will not be reached.”

ambitious goals

Some officials have said that European industry does not have the production capacity to meet the target.

But some have also argued that it is still worth setting an ambitious target that encourages countries to place orders and companies to invest in expanding capacity.

Other ministers who attended the meeting did not reach out to Pistorius, but they did not refute him either.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc had provided more than 300,000 artillery shells and missiles under the first track of the plan, which involved delivering to EU member states from its own stockpiles.

He said the focus is now on the second element of the plan – EU countries ordering new shells from the industry under a joint procurement initiative. He said the EU was trying to better understand how many shells this would yield.

“This is a dialogue between industry and member states. Work is in process,” he told reporters.

The EU’s European Defense Agency said in late September that seven EU countries had ordered ammunition under the scheme. It did not provide the value or quantity of the order, citing confidentiality.

Borrell suggested that part of the problem was that the European defense industry exported about 40% of its production to countries outside the EU.

“Maybe we have to try to move this production to the priority sector, which is Ukrainian,” he said.

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said arms companies were making progress in increasing production.

He said a separate goal of increasing European production of 155-millimeter shells to 1 million per year would be accomplished. (Additional reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Benoit Van Overstraten; Editing by Alex Richardson)

