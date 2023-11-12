EU, UNDP launch program to promote entrepreneurial culture, facilitate sustainable enterprise – Malawi Nyasa Times – News about Malawi from Malawi

The European Union (EU) and its partners – the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) – have launched a Business Incubation Programme, which aims to promote entrepreneurial culture and facilitate sustainable enterprise among youth. Have to provide.

This program is part of the Zanchito Entrepreneurship and Access to Finance Initiative.

Representatives of selected incubates outlining their ideas – Photo: Vatipso Mzungu

Speaking at the launch, which took place at the AgriBiz Hub at Lunar’s Bunda Campus on Friday, Ivo Hoefkens, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Malawi, said Zanchito was designed to address significant challenges within Malawi’s job market. Was, where most of the jobs are located. The informal sector, which is about 90.

Hofkens therefore revealed that their goal is to primarily increase employment and self-employment prospects for young Technical Entrepreneurship and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) graduates and other graduates with ideas and entrepreneurs, especially empowering women. Have to focus on creating.

“Formal job opportunities in the economy are severely limited, at 30 to 40 thousand annually. “More than half of Malawi’s population is 18 years of age or younger, with approximately 300 to 500 thousand youth entering the active labor force annually who face scarce opportunities to secure decent formal employment,” he said.

According to Hoffkens, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) employ about 1.7 million people, which is about 38 percent of the working-age population.

They observed that despite this, Malawi’s private sector is largely informal, with over four million jobs in the informal economy compared to 500,000 formal jobs.

But Hofkens lamented that ‘these idea stage entrepreneurs and MSMEs do not have the technical, financial and technological resources required to scale up their businesses to play a more significant role in aligning with the government’s Vision 2063 to reach an upper middle income economy. And there is a lack of regulatory support.

From right to left, Getachew, Hofkens and other officials listening to the incubates outline their ideas -Photo: Vatipso Mzungu

“The major issue is the absence of a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship development. There is a lack of comprehensive business support services, budding business incubation services, and limited access to finance, especially for small entrepreneurs.

He explained, “The Jantchito Skills for Jobs program aims to overcome these barriers by fostering an entrepreneurial culture, facilitating sustainable enterprise by bringing together business incubators and BDS providers to provide high quality services to entrepreneurs, Which will ultimately lead to creation of decent formal jobs.” ,

He recommended that as Malawi moves forward, it is imperative to encourage and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit within the youth while investing in education that fosters innovation, as well as shaping the future generation of Malawian entrepreneurs. It is also important to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset that is ready for it. Tackle emerging challenges and promote sustainable growth by building stronger enterprises that create more new jobs.

UNDP colony representative Chaila Getachew said her organization hopes the incubates will receive all the support they need to develop their ideas and test their ideas as they go to market.

“And in the next few years. I hope most of them, if not all, we know that the survival rate of the incubated is usually not at the level that is expected so it cannot be 100 percent.

“But we hope that the support they will receive through the project or service provider will enable them to take their products to market and contribute to the development of Malawi, because the private sector is going to be the engine of development for Malawi. Experience of opposing countries. This project focuses on job creation,” Getachew said.

In his remarks, Zantchito Entrepreneurship Team Leader, Naveen Kumar, said the intervention will be implemented through three key workstreams, including strengthening business incubators, strengthening BDS provision and supporting studies from universities, TEVET-accredited institutions. Involves providing business incubation services.

