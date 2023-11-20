The European Commission will this week inaugurate its long-awaited Hydrogen Bank to support the growth of renewable hydrogen in the EU’s energy mix.

Advertisement

The idea is to make €800 million available from the European Fund to support the industry as well as encourage private investment.

Green hydrogen is expected to play a key role in decarbonizing the EU so it can meet its emissions reduction targets by 2050.

“We would like to clearly demonstrate that we are global leaders when it comes to the use of these new technologies,” Commission Executive Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in an interview on Monday.

“(And) that we can actually replace fossil fuels with green hydrogen, that we can produce steel with very little or no carbon footprint and that we can actually have cars, buses, trains, even “Planes and ships can also be powered by green hydrogen, which is non-polluting.”

In 2022, hydrogen accounted for less than 2% of the bloc’s energy consumption and was mainly used to produce chemical products such as plastics and fertilizers.

The priority for the EU is to develop renewable hydrogen and it aims to produce 10 million tonnes by 2030 and import another ten million.

During the bloc’s Hydrogen Week, which started on Monday in Brussels, the region will seek to connect between the European Commission, policymakers, researchers and industry.

“The energy crisis that Europe has faced so far, especially due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has shown how dependent we are. Hydrogen can be produced in Europe, mainly in countries where There is a lot of wind and a lot of solar energy,” Jorgo Hydrogen Europe CEO Chatzimarkakis told Euronews.

“So, Spain or Ireland or Denmark are ideal countries for hydrogen production.

“But to be honest, we also have to import hydrogen and that is why we are very happy to welcome South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia here.”

There is still work to be done on infrastructure and investment, but some projects are already underway.

Among other things, Germany has asked Britain to consider building a 400-mile-long hydrogen pipeline under the North Sea and an underwater pipeline is being designed to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France.

Source