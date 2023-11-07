The European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid warned on Tuesday that support for civilians in Gaza must be scaled up “on a massive scale”, urging all parties to open other entry points into the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement

“I want to demand safe and unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance to all those in Gaza, wherever they are, who need this assistance,” Janez Lenarić told reporters.

His comments, delivered from Belgium’s Ostend airport where an EU-funded plane loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza was preparing to take off, came a month after a devastating terrorist attack by the Hamas terror group that killed 1,400 Israelis had died. Another 200 were kidnapped.

In response, Israel has surrounded the Palestinian enclave, home to more than 2.2 million residents, and launched a heavy bombing campaign. More than 10,000 civilians were killedAccording to local Hamas-led officials, half of them are children.

“This has created a dramatic, catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” Lenarcsik said. “The volume of humanitarian assistance needs to be drastically increased.”

“This means there should be as many entry points available as necessary,” he also said. “International law requires all parties involved in any armed conflict, including this conflict, to ensure that there is safe and unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance.”

“This is an international legal obligation, and it includes opening the necessary number of entry points to ensure that humanitarian aid can reach the Gaza Strip in sufficient quantities.”

Airbridge will last ‘as long as necessary’

United Nations estimates That’s $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) It is essential to provide existing humanitarian services amid ongoing hostilities. But humanitarian aid has been slow to reach the Strip, with more than 570 trucks entering the enclave since October 21, compared with an estimated 500 trucks doing so per day before the latest surge.

In response to the crisis, the EU has quadrupled its humanitarian support to Gaza and the West Bank this year to €100 million and launched an airbridge to carry much-needed supplies to Egypt across Gaza, Rafah, the only open land Controls the border.

The plane that departed from Ostend on Tuesday was the eighth since airbridge operations began three weeks ago and the last aircraft on the current roster. However, Lenarcic said that “we will continue building this airbridge as long as necessary.”

The flight was carrying 45 tonnes of medicines, medical equipment and food items.

Pierre Tripont, a logistics manager at the Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, told Euronews that whatever is sent is first approved by the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies.

The Egyptian Red Crescent is the sole organization appointed by Cairo to handle humanitarian aid coming into the country for Gaza, which they deliver to their Palestinian counterpart at the Rafah crossing.

“We receive lists of products that are needed, and even when we have requests, because we also have (EU) member states coming to us and saying ‘we want this or that ‘, we inform this to the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent must first obtain their approval and recognition that these products are really needed. Then we can send them,’ ‘Tripont said.

“The idea is really to be able to create a coordinated flow of products into Gaza and not block logistics areas with products that are not needed yet,” he said.

severe fuel shortage

But one product that is still not reaching Gaza is fuel, which Israel is blocking out of fear that Hamas will use it to launch new attacks against the country.

Lenarik called for the blockade to be lifted, warning that the Gaza Strip “desperately needs fuel” to power hospitals and water and desalination plants for bakeries.

Jamie Lesueur, head of emergency operations for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Euronews that two hospitals run by his NGO are dependent on fuel to operate.

“We are hearing about patients who are at risk of being removed from major life support systems because they do not have access to fuel. Now, our national society is working extremely hard for maintenance and rations, but at the end of the day Ultimately, without seamless access, we are in a lot of trouble,” he said.

Advertisement

Supplies to al-Quds Hospital have also been difficult due to its location in the north of the Strip, which has been the target of most of Israel’s military interventions. Humanitarian trucks have access mainly to the south, Lesueur said, adding that expanding it to the north is a major challenge.

“Finally, the roads have become defunct. Operations are ongoing,” he said.

A sea corridor that would be operated by Cyprus, the EU territory closest to the Gaza Strip, was backed by France and Greece late last month. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen Its executive said on Monday Its feasibility is being looked into.

Lenarcic, however, said that although they are indeed “looking at the idea with interest”, “the problem with the sea corridor is that there is no functioning port on the Gaza coast at the moment.”

“So this will need to be fixed somehow.”

Source