EU sanctions envoy says forecast for Russia's economy 'not good'

Euronews spoke to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan about criticism over the loopholes, fraud, Russia’s economy and the EU’s response to the war in the Middle East.

As the West continues to impose sanctions on Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, some foreign companies have entered the fray and are supplying critical technologies banned by the EU, US and UK to the Russian military.

The EU’s special envoy for sanctions, David O’Sullivan, has been traveling to third countries with the aim of limiting sanctions violations.

Listen to this episode of Global Conversation by clicking the video player above, or read the full interview below.

‘There will always be some degree of manipulation’

Shona Murray, Euronews: So your job is the sanctions envoy, but I think what you’re really trying to do is make sure that the potential for sanctions is maximized so that other countries or private entities around the world can take action against the US, the EU and Do not reduce the restrictions imposed by. UK. Tell us a little about your role.

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Well, that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. We have a series of unprecedented sanctions against Russia, more sanctions than we have ever imposed on any other country. 60% of ours are imports, previous imports from Russia are subject to clearance, 55% of ours are exports. And obviously, ensuring effective implementation is very important. Part of that, which is my responsibility, is to reach out to countries that are not engaged with our sanctions.

Shona Murray, Euronews: Then what would you say would be a successful use of your time and this time next year, would you like to see that these critical items, this critical infrastructure, are not found on the battlefield in Ukraine?

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Well, we are already seeing that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to achieve these things. I believe we have to be realistic. There will always be some degree of manipulation. Have to earn money. Many of these products have previously been sold in other countries and are available on a sort of free market. So if anyone wants to try and buy them, they are still available. But I think our main objective – and in this, I think we are succeeding – is to make it harder, to make it slower and to make it more expensive for Russia to access these products.

Russia is increasingly dependent on China’s ‘substitute products’

Shona Murray, Euronews: However, are you worried that Russia will completely reshape its economy and be able to take over all these exports from giant countries like China?

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Well, the thing to remember is that these products and most of them – maybe for your audience, we should explain – I mean, they’re typically semiconductors, integrated circuits and fiber optical readers, flash There are memory cards. These are things that absolutely innocent civilians use under normal circumstances. But they are largely made of US or EU technology. These cannot be easily replicated in other countries. So it is harder for Russia to get them as we stop exporting them and as we persuade countries, intermediary countries, to no longer export them to Russia again. And I think, yes, we see some evidence that it’s becoming much more difficult. And they are using substitute products, sometimes of Chinese origin, but of lower quality. So this is giving the Ukrainian army a definite technological advantage on the battlefield.

War in Ukraine ‘a different situation’ for Europeans than Israel-Hamas war

Shona Murray, Euronews: Have things changed or perhaps become more difficult for you since the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7? Because we saw, for example, criticism from people like King Abdullah of Jordan, who were concerned that the EU was not in the same position when it came to international humanitarian law to protect civilians in Palestine or when it came to The situation in the European Union was not the same. Citizen in Ukraine.

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: I think they understand that it’s a different situation for Europeans. I mean, Russia attacked Ukraine without any provocation. There is no threat to Russia from Ukraine. So this is an unprovoked, full-scale attack on a sovereign country. And I think people understand why in Europe we have to push back very strongly. And Mr Putin’s ambition to re-establish Russian hegemony in Russia’s immediate neighborhood is something we cannot accept. So I think people understand that it’s different. And that is why, as Europeans, we have a special responsibility in this situation. Of course, I would argue that we have also taken a firm stance regarding what is happening in the Middle East. But I don’t think people see it as some kind of binary option. I often explain that we can manage more than one crisis at a time.

Russia is ‘destroying the economy’

Shona Murray, Euronews: But we hear from some member states who say that these [sanctions] Wasteful and they are only hurting the European economy. Therefore citizens are suffering at a time when there is a cost of living crisis. And yet the Russian economy is growing, albeit very slowly, 1.1%, I think the IMF said. So what do you say to the response that this is pointless and Europeans are only suffering?

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Well, it costs us something, let’s be honest, because we have traditionally traded a lot with Russia. It is still not a major part of our trading patterns. And I think companies have been able to find alternative markets. In terms of effectiveness, honestly, we had three objectives. One was Russia, to deprive the Russian military of technology. The second was to deprive the Russian government of revenue. And the third was to impose high costs on the military-industrial complex. I think we have achieved considerable success in all three of these objectives.

We see Russia struggling to acquire the technology it needs and now turning to Iran or North Korea. And we see evidence that the Russians are having to unload old weapons, old tanks, to keep their military equipped. On the revenue side, we estimate that the Russians probably have €400 billion less to spend. The Russian government traditionally had a surplus in public expenditure. They are now running at 2 to 3% losses. And yes, the Russian economy is growing a little. But you need to take a closer look at why this is so. This is because they are investing extensively in their military. 30% of Russian public expenditure is now on the military, about 10% of GDP. If you keep your economy on a war footing, of course, you can tilt everything in the interest of the military, but you are destroying the economy. There is no investment in social welfare, education, health, research. So the forecast for the Russian economy, and that’s the third objective of reducing their industrial capacity, the forecast is not good.

Closing loopholes in Russian oil sanctions

Shona Murray, Euronews: India is buying a lot of Russian oil, refining it and sending it back to the West. This seems counterintuitive in a way. What is your position on this and how many flaws do you see in it?

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Well, we decided at the very beginning that we would not impose sanctions on Russian oil exports the way we did, for example, with Iran. This was because many parts of the global South were dependent on the continued flow of Russian oil. And we took the position that we would allow those flows to continue. So it is absolutely legal for other countries. We are no longer buying Russian oil, but it is completely legal for other countries to buy it.

Shona Murray, Euronews:And sell it back to the West…

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: We have kept the price at which it can generally be purchased, which still reduces the revenue that Russia receives. We estimate that in the first half of this year (2023), oil revenues in Russia will decrease by 50%. But yes, they are still able to export it. And yes, in some cases like India, they refine it and send it back to us. The Indian argument would be that it is they who are making the profits, not the Russians. I think our main objective is to ensure that Russian revenues are not seriously affected by the oil price ceiling. And I think we’ve seen a lot of evidence that that’s the case.

Shona Murray, Euronews: Ok. David O’Sullivan, EU Sanctions Envoy, thank you very much for joining us on Global Conversation.

David O’Sullivan, EU sanctions envoy: Thank you.

Source