EU rejects viral claims it is considering sanctions on Tucker Carlson over interview with Putin

The European Union has denied reports that it is considering sanctions on US policymaker Tucker Carlson over a controversial interview he recorded with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.

On Wednesday, a flurry of conservative commentators falsely claimed the bloc was considering imposing a travel ban on former Fox News anchor Carlson after the Kremlin confirmed his sit-down with the Russian president. This is Putin’s first interview with a Western journalist since launching an all-out war on Ukraine.

the claim was initially reported by the American magazine Newsweek, based on comments made by a current and former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), who called on member states to impose sanctions on Carlson for acting as a “mouthpiece” and “propagandist” for Putin’s regime. Called for consideration.

The comments by the two MPs, who have no ability to propose or approve sanctions, were mistakenly linked to formal EU plans to target Carlson with restrictive measures, and amplified by X boss Elon Musk, who called the allegations “troubling” and a move that would “deeply hurt the American public.” Musk’s post was viewed more than 25 million times.

On Thursday, European Commission foreign affairs and security policy spokesman Peter Stano largely shut down the speculation. “At the moment there have been no discussions in the relevant EU bodies related to this specific individual (…) the American individual who is in Moscow,” he said.

But Stano underlined that the Bloc is able to blacklist “propagandists” who have a “consistent track record” of information manipulation aimed at undermining “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The confusion was caused by comments from Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, of the liberal Renew Europe group, and former Spanish MEP Luis Garicano.

Verhofstadt announced the social media platform earlier this week.

Responding to Elon Musk’s comments that EU steps against Carlson would “humiliate” the American public, Verhofstadt shared a photo of Wall Street Journal reporter Ivan Gershkovich behind bars in Moscow, saying, “In Russia This is what a real journalist looks like.”

“This should deeply hurt the American people!” Verhofstadt said.

Musk’s Platform legal investigation For violating its digital rule book, the Digital Services Act, related to the spread of disinformation and illegal content.

Newsweek adds no fact-checking community notes original story,

How are EU sanctions decided?

Sanctions on individuals and companies are tailored by the bloc’s diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS), according to the threat they pose to the EU’s security, interests or fundamental values.

Sanctions discussions are highly confidential and involve considerable bargaining between Brussels and capitals until a final list is agreed.

Over the past two years since the invasion of Ukraine, the bloc has adopted twelve rounds of sanctions against Russia, including travel bans and asset freezes on nearly 2,000 individuals and entities, including banks, political parties and media organizations.

Those blacklisted include President Putin and a large group of his close associates, ministers and oligarchs.

Stano said that sanctions on journalists and media outlets could be proposed by governments, who would have to “back it up with evidence” before a decision could be taken with the unanimous support of all 27 member states.

A host of Kremlin-backed media organizations, such as Sputnik and Russia Today, can no longer broadcast in the EU region as a result of the restrictive measures.

Stano pointed out that Putin is a “chronic liar” and that information manipulation on behalf of the Kremlin and other state and non-state actors is directed at the EU.

Carlson interviewed Putin earlier on Tuesday, with the highly anticipated tete-a-tete expected to air later on Thursday.

