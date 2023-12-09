EU reaches agreement on historic AI Act

STOCKHOLM/LONDON (Reuters) -European Union policymakers agreed on Friday to a provisional agreement on landmark rules governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI), including the use of AI in biometric surveillance by governments and AI such as ChatGate. How to regulate the system.

Here are some reactions from prominent people and experts on this news:

Alexandra van Hefelen, Dutch Minister of Digitalization:

“Dealing with AI means distributing opportunities and risks fairly. AI is set to play a major role in many of the areas in which the Netherlands excels, such as agriculture, education, health care and peace and security.

“I am extremely pleased with this European framework agreement. Yet we must remain vigilant regarding both the opportunities and risks of the use of AI and the implementation of regulations.”

Daniel Friedlaender, head of CCIA Europe (a non-profit trade association for the computer and communications industry):

“Last night’s political deal marks the beginning of important and necessary technical work on key details of the AI ​​Act, which are still missing. Sadly, it seems that speed has trumped quality, with potentially disastrous consequences for the European economy. The negative impact could be felt far beyond the AI ​​sector alone.”

Dutch MEP Kim van Sparentk, who worked closely on the draft AI rules:

“Europe chooses its own path and does not follow the Chinese surveillance state.

After a big fight with EU countries, we have banned the use of these types of systems. In a free and democratic society you should be able to walk down the street, at festivals or in football stadiums without the government constantly following you.

Daniel Leupfer, senior policy analyst at Access Now, a nonprofit group that defends the digital rights of people and communities at risk:

“Whatever victory may be achieved in these final negotiations, the fact is that this final text will remain hugely flawed: loopholes for law enforcement, lack of protection in the migration context, opt-outs for developers and major loopholes in sanctions, the most dangerous of which AI system.”

Daniel Castro, Vice President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF):

“Given how rapidly AI is developing, EU lawmakers should hold off on any legislation until they better understand what they are actually regulating. Bad The risk of unintended consequences from ill-conceived legislation is likely to be equal, if not greater, to that of ill-conceived technology. And unfortunately, fixing technology is usually much easier than fixing bad laws.

The EU should focus on winning the race of innovation, not the race of regulation. AI promises to unleash a new wave of digital progress across all sectors of the economy. But it is not working without any hindrance.

Existing laws and regulations remain in place, and it is still too early to know exactly what new regulations may be necessary. EU policymakers should re-read the story of the tortoise and the hare. Acting quickly may give the illusion of progress, but it does not guarantee success.”

Enza Iannopoulou, analyst at Forrester, a research and advisory group:

“Despite the criticism, this is good news for businesses and society. For businesses, it begins to provide companies with a solid framework for evaluating and mitigating risks that – if unchecked – could harm customers. “and reduce the ability of businesses to benefit from their investments in technology. And for society, it helps protect people from potentially harmful consequences.”

(Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm and Martin Coulter in London, compilation by Josephine Mason, editing by Clelia Ozil and Mark Potter)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com